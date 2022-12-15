PRODUCTION: Bruno Anković Shoots Croatian/Serbian/Slovenian Coproduction The Celebration

ZAGREB: Debut feature The Celebration / Proslava, directed by Bruno Anković and produced by Rea Rajčić through Croatia’s Eclectica in coproduction with Serbia’s Baš Čelik , Slovenia’s Vertigo and Croatia’s Spiritus Movens , started filming last week in the Lika-Senj County.

Based on the award-winning novel by Damir Karakaš, which was adapted for the screen by Jelena Palijan, the film follows the life of Mijo and his family in a poor Croatian village, during the turbulent years of World War II. The non-linear and elliptical plot gradually forms a clear picture that testifies to the eternal cycle of history and the impossibility of a real change in the Balkans.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre awarded 437,680 EUR / 3.3 m HRK for the production of the film in 2020, with additional financing being secured through the MEDIA desk of Creative Europe. In 2021, the film was further developed through the Ekran+ workshop organised by Polish Studio Wajda.

As the action of the film spans four seasons, the shooting will restart in February 2023, and it will continue in April and May 2023. The premiere is expected in late 2023 or early 2024.

The Celebration has been pre-sold to the Croatian Radio and Television.

Production Information:

Producer:

Eclectica (Croatia)

Rea Rajčić:

Coproducers:

Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Vertigo (Slovenia)

Spiritus Movens (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Bruno Anković

Scriptwriter: Jelena Palijan

DoP: Aleksandar Pavlović

Set designer: Bojan Drezgić

Costume designer: Morana Starčević

Make-up: Snježana Gorup

Actors: Bernard Tomić, Klara Fiolić