TALLINN: The Estonian/Croatian animated film Eeva directed by Morten Tšinakov and Lucija Mrzljak will have its international premiere in the Berlinale Shorts competition within the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (16 – 26 February 2023).

Twenty films from 15 countries are competing for the Golden and Silver Bears in Berlinale Shorts 2023.

Eeva had its world premiere at the 26th edition of PÖFF Shorts in Tallinn. The film was produced by Adriatic Animation in coproduction with Eesti Joonisfilm.

