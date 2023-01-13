Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović Nominated for Directors Guild of America Awards

ZAGREB: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović has been nominated for the Directors Guild of America Awards in the category Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for Murina.

The DGA Awards will be announced on 18 February 2023.

Murina has already scored three nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards. The film is nominated for Best First Feature, Best Breakthrough Performance (Gracija Filipović) and Best Cinematography (Hélène Louvart). The awards ceremony will take place on 4 March 2023.

Murina was produced by Croatia’s Antitalent and Brazil’s RT Features, coproduced by Croatia’s Spiritus Movens, USA’s Sikelia Prods, Slovenia’s SPOK Films and Staragara with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia.

Kino Lorber is distributing the film in North America.