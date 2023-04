ZAGREB: Chris Marcich has been unanimously appointed by the Board of Directors of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) for a new four-year mandate. His second term will begin on 2 May 2023.

"I am extremely grateful that the Board of Directors once again trusted me to continue my role as the director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and to continue working on the effective implementation of the National Programme with the wholehearted support and help of the HAVC team," Marcich said in a statement.

Chris Marcich took up the position of the director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre on 1 May 2019.