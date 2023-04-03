03-04-2023

FESTIVALS: Manifesto and Matter Out of Place Win ZagrebDox 2023

    ZAGREB: The 19th ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival (26 March – 2 April 2023) has announced its winners. The Big Stamp main prize in the international competition was won by the Russian film Manifesto, authored under the pseudonym Angie Vinchito. Nikolaus Geyrhalter won the Big Stamp in the regional competition for Matter Out of Place.

    The Small Stamp for best short film went to Boris Poljak for Horror Vacui.

    The five-day industry segment ZagrebDox Pro: Dox of War focused this year on “How to Film a War”?

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Big Stamp in the International Competition:
    Manifesto (Russia)
    Directed by Angie Vinchito

    Special Mentions in the International Competition:

    Alis (Chile, Romania, Colombia)
    Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolás van Hemelryck

    Neighbourhood Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

    Big Stamp in the Regional Competition:
    Matter Out of Place (Austria)
    Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter

    Special Mentions in the Regional Competition:

    Scenes with My Father / Scènes met mijn vader (the Netherlands, Croatia)
    Directed by Biserka Šuran

    Between Revolutions (Iran, Croatia, Romania, Qatar)
    Directed by Vlad Petri

    Audience Award:
    Crows Are White (USA, Japan, Ireland)
    Directed by Ahsen Nadeem

