FESTIVALS: Manifesto and Matter Out of Place Win ZagrebDox 2023

The Small Stamp for best short film went to Boris Poljak for Horror Vacui.
The five-day industry segment ZagrebDox Pro: Dox of War focused this year on “How to Film a War”?
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Big Stamp in the International Competition:
Manifesto (Russia)
Directed by Angie Vinchito
Special Mentions in the International Competition:
Alis (Chile, Romania, Colombia)
Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolás van Hemelryck
Neighbourhood Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)
Directed by Douwe Dijkstra
Big Stamp in the Regional Competition:
Matter Out of Place (Austria)
Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter
Special Mentions in the Regional Competition:
Scenes with My Father / Scènes met mijn vader (the Netherlands, Croatia)
Directed by Biserka Šuran
Between Revolutions (Iran, Croatia, Romania, Qatar)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Audience Award:
Crows Are White (USA, Japan, Ireland)
Directed by Ahsen Nadeem