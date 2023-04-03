FESTIVALS: Manifesto and Matter Out of Place Win ZagrebDox 2023

ZAGREB: The 19th ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival (26 March – 2 April 2023) has announced its winners. The Big Stamp main prize in the international competition was won by the Russian film Manifesto, authored under the pseudonym Angie Vinchito. Nikolaus Geyrhalter won the Big Stamp in the regional competition for Matter Out of Place.

The Small Stamp for best short film went to Boris Poljak for Horror Vacui.

The five-day industry segment ZagrebDox Pro: Dox of War focused this year on “How to Film a War”?

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Big Stamp in the International Competition:

Manifesto (Russia)

Directed by Angie Vinchito

Special Mentions in the International Competition:

Alis (Chile, Romania, Colombia)

Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolás van Hemelryck

Neighbourhood Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)

Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

Big Stamp in the Regional Competition:

Matter Out of Place (Austria)

Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Special Mentions in the Regional Competition:

Scenes with My Father / Scènes met mijn vader (the Netherlands, Croatia)

Directed by Biserka Šuran

Between Revolutions (Iran, Croatia, Romania, Qatar)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Audience Award:

Crows Are White (USA, Japan, Ireland)

Directed by Ahsen Nadeem