12-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Motovun Film Festival Will Never Be the Same

    MOTOVUN: The Motovun Film Festival celebrates its 25 years under a new name, Cinehill, and in two segments: one to be held in Motovun 22 - 24 July 2023 and the other in Gorski Kotar, at the Petehovac mountain resort, from 26 to 29 July 2023.

    The eighteen films from all over the world selected for the Main Programme will screen at both locations, while the 25 titles from Cinehill Shorts, selected from among a record 1,100 applications, will screen only in Motovun.

    The festival will also present Lost & Found (a retrospective of films that the festival had wished to screen in 25 years but for various reasons wasn’t able to), Special Screenings, Music Films and a Music Programme.

    The 8th edition of the Campus Motovun has prepared a dynamic educational programme for film professionals, semi-professionals and students from 26 to 29 July 2023.

    The 50 Years Award, which is usually presented in cooperation with the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild, will go to the Croatian actor Zdenko Jelčić.

    Main Programme:

    Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)
    Directed by Fernando Guzzoni
    Produced by Quijote Films
    Coproduced by Varios Lobos, Tarantula, Bonne Pioche Cinema, Madants (madants.pl)

    Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman / Saules aveugles, femme endormie (France, Luxembourg, Canada, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Pierre Földes

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur 
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Silesia FilmKivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
    Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

    Dry / Siccità (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Virzì

    Dudes: Again! / Munje: Opet! (Serbia)
    Directed by Radivoje Andrić
    Produced by Romario, Yodi Movie Craftsman
    Coproduced by TV Prva
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Escort (Croatia, North Macedonia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Lukas Nola 
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Skopje Film Studio, Buka Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
    Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

    Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

    Hotel Pula (Croatia)
    Directed by Andrej Korovljev
    Produced by Kinematograf
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Hounds / Les meutes (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Kamal Lazraq

    June Zero (Israel, USA)
    Directed by Jake Paltrow

    La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

    Medusa Deluxe (UK)
    Directed by Thomas Hardiman

    Mountain Onion / Gornyi luk (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Eldar Shibanov

    Paloma (Brazil, Portugal)
    Directed by Marcelo Gomes

    Restore Point / Bod Obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)
    Directed by Robert Hloz
    Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV
    Coproduced by DNA production, Film Produkcja (Poland), Mali Budo, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film InstituteFilm Center Serbia

    Scrapper (UK)
    Directed by Charlotte Regan

    Seventeeners / Hadinelentu (India)
    Directed by Prithvi Konanur

    Silver Haze (UK, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Sacha Polak

    The Blue Caftan / Le bleu du caftan (France, Morocco, Belgium, Denmark)
    Directed by Maryam Touzani

