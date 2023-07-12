FESTIVALS: Motovun Film Festival Will Never Be the Same

MOTOVUN: The Motovun Film Festival celebrates its 25 years under a new name, Cinehill, and in two segments: one to be held in Motovun 22 - 24 July 2023 and the other in Gorski Kotar, at the Petehovac mountain resort, from 26 to 29 July 2023.

The eighteen films from all over the world selected for the Main Programme will screen at both locations, while the 25 titles from Cinehill Shorts, selected from among a record 1,100 applications, will screen only in Motovun.

The festival will also present Lost & Found (a retrospective of films that the festival had wished to screen in 25 years but for various reasons wasn’t able to), Special Screenings, Music Films and a Music Programme.

The 8th edition of the Campus Motovun has prepared a dynamic educational programme for film professionals, semi-professionals and students from 26 to 29 July 2023.

The 50 Years Award, which is usually presented in cooperation with the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild, will go to the Croatian actor Zdenko Jelčić.

Main Programme:

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)

Directed by Fernando Guzzoni

Produced by Quijote Films

Coproduced by Varios Lobos, Tarantula, Bonne Pioche Cinema, Madants (madants.pl)

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman / Saules aveugles, femme endormie (France, Luxembourg, Canada, the Netherlands)

Directed by Pierre Földes

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio

Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

Dry / Siccità (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Virzì

Dudes: Again! / Munje: Opet! (Serbia)

Directed by Radivoje Andrić

Produced by Romario, Yodi Movie Craftsman

Coproduced by TV Prva

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Escort (Croatia, North Macedonia, Kosovo)

Directed by Lukas Nola

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Skopje Film Studio, Buka Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Falcon Lake (Canada, France)

Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Hotel Pula (Croatia)

Directed by Andrej Korovljev

Produced by Kinematograf

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Hounds / Les meutes (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Kamal Lazraq

June Zero (Israel, USA)

Directed by Jake Paltrow

La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Medusa Deluxe (UK)

Directed by Thomas Hardiman

Mountain Onion / Gornyi luk (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Eldar Shibanov

Paloma (Brazil, Portugal)

Directed by Marcelo Gomes

Restore Point / Bod Obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

Directed by Robert Hloz

Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV

Coproduced by DNA production, Film Produkcja (Poland), Mali Budo, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, Film Center Serbia

Scrapper (UK)

Directed by Charlotte Regan

Seventeeners / Hadinelentu (India)

Directed by Prithvi Konanur

Silver Haze (UK, the Netherlands)

Directed by Sacha Polak

The Blue Caftan / Le bleu du caftan (France, Morocco, Belgium, Denmark)

Directed by Maryam Touzani