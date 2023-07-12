FESTIVALS: Motovun Film Festival Will Never Be the Same

The eighteen films from all over the world selected for the Main Programme will screen at both locations, while the 25 titles from Cinehill Shorts, selected from among a record 1,100 applications, will screen only in Motovun.
The festival will also present Lost & Found (a retrospective of films that the festival had wished to screen in 25 years but for various reasons wasn’t able to), Special Screenings, Music Films and a Music Programme.
The 8th edition of the Campus Motovun has prepared a dynamic educational programme for film professionals, semi-professionals and students from 26 to 29 July 2023.
The 50 Years Award, which is usually presented in cooperation with the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild, will go to the Croatian actor Zdenko Jelčić.
Main Programme:
Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo film
Coproduced by 42film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)
Directed by Fernando Guzzoni
Produced by Quijote Films
Coproduced by Varios Lobos, Tarantula, Bonne Pioche Cinema, Madants (madants.pl)
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman / Saules aveugles, femme endormie (France, Luxembourg, Canada, the Netherlands)
Directed by Pierre Földes
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute
Dry / Siccità (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Virzì
Dudes: Again! / Munje: Opet! (Serbia)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by Romario, Yodi Movie Craftsman
Coproduced by TV Prva
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Escort (Croatia, North Macedonia, Kosovo)
Directed by Lukas Nola
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Skopje Film Studio, Buka Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Kosovo Cinematography Center
Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
Directed by Charlotte Le Bon
Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
Directed by Aki Kaurismäki
Hotel Pula (Croatia)
Directed by Andrej Korovljev
Produced by Kinematograf
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Hounds / Les meutes (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Kamal Lazraq
June Zero (Israel, USA)
Directed by Jake Paltrow
La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Alice Rohrwacher
Medusa Deluxe (UK)
Directed by Thomas Hardiman
Mountain Onion / Gornyi luk (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Eldar Shibanov
Paloma (Brazil, Portugal)
Directed by Marcelo Gomes
Restore Point / Bod Obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)
Directed by Robert Hloz
Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV
Coproduced by DNA production, Film Produkcja (Poland), Mali Budo, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, Film Center Serbia
Scrapper (UK)
Directed by Charlotte Regan
Seventeeners / Hadinelentu (India)
Directed by Prithvi Konanur
Silver Haze (UK, the Netherlands)
Directed by Sacha Polak
The Blue Caftan / Le bleu du caftan (France, Morocco, Belgium, Denmark)
Directed by Maryam Touzani