19-10-2023

FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

By
    FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup photo: Samir Ceric Kovacevic, source: ZFF

    ZAGREB: Six of the 10 films selected for the main programme of the 21th edition of the Zagreb Film Festival (6 – 12 November 2023) come from FNE partner countries. The main programme includes eight films competing for the Golden Pram and two films out of the competition.

    Due to the reconstruction of city-owned cinemas, the main programme will be screened in the CineStar Branimir multiplex, with additional screenings in Kino SC, Kinoteka, MSU and Dokukino KIC, as well as on the online platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film.

    Main Programme – Feature Films:

    20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)
    Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

    Excursion (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
    Directed by Una Gunjak 
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton SarajevoFilm Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

    How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)
    Directed by Molly Manning Walker

    Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
    Directed by Vladimir  Perišić
    Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
    Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Past Lives (USA, South Korea)
    Directed by Celine Song

    Radical (Mexico)
    Directed by Christopher Zalla

    Seventh Heaven (Croatia)
    Directed by Jasna Nanut
    Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Solitude (Iceland, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Ninna Pálmadóttir
    Produced by Pegasus
    Coproduced by Halibut, nutprodukcia, Jour2Fête
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Out of Competition:

    Guardians of the Formula (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
    Produced by United MediaCobra Film
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Goran Stolevski 
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by MadantsKinoramaSense Production, Industria Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from Milena Zajović

    More in this category:« OBITUARY: Croatian Actor Nenad Cvetko