FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

ZAGREB: Six of the 10 films selected for the main programme of the 21th edition of the Zagreb Film Festival (6 – 12 November 2023) come from FNE partner countries. The main programme includes eight films competing for the Golden Pram and two films out of the competition.

Due to the reconstruction of city-owned cinemas, the main programme will be screened in the CineStar Branimir multiplex, with additional screenings in Kino SC, Kinoteka, MSU and Dokukino KIC, as well as on the online platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film.

Main Programme – Feature Films:

20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Excursion (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)

Directed by Una Gunjak

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)

Directed by Molly Manning Walker

Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)

Directed by Vladimir Perišić

Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Past Lives (USA, South Korea)

Directed by Celine Song

Radical (Mexico)

Directed by Christopher Zalla

Seventh Heaven (Croatia)

Directed by Jasna Nanut

Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Solitude (Iceland, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Ninna Pálmadóttir

Produced by Pegasus

Coproduced by Halibut, nutprodukcia, Jour2Fête

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Out of Competition:

Guardians of the Formula (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić

Produced by United Media, Cobra Film

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center