FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

Due to the reconstruction of city-owned cinemas, the main programme will be screened in the CineStar Branimir multiplex, with additional screenings in Kino SC, Kinoteka, MSU and Dokukino KIC, as well as on the online platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film.
Main Programme – Feature Films:
20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)
Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Excursion (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
Directed by Una Gunjak
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages
How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)
Directed by Molly Manning Walker
Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
Directed by Vladimir Perišić
Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Past Lives (USA, South Korea)
Directed by Celine Song
Radical (Mexico)
Directed by Christopher Zalla
Seventh Heaven (Croatia)
Directed by Jasna Nanut
Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Solitude (Iceland, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Ninna Pálmadóttir
Produced by Pegasus
Coproduced by Halibut, nutprodukcia, Jour2Fête
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Out of Competition:
Guardians of the Formula (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
Produced by United Media, Cobra Film
Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency
Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
Directed by Goran Stolevski
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center