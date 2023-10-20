PRODUCTION: Danis Tanović Wraps Shooting After the Summer

After the Summer by Danis Tanović shooting

ZAGREB: Bosnian Oscar winner director Danis Tanović has wrapped shooting of his new feature film After the Summer, a regional coproduction involving Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Romania.

Shot for 27 days on the Croatian island of Prvić, the film is a comic drama about an unexpected romance between a young woman from Zagreb and a married British writer who is suffering from a middle-aged creative crisis.

The cast includes Anja Matković, Uliks Fehmiu, Goran Navojec, Mario Knezović, Ivana Roščić, Boris Ler, Luka Juričić, Mirela Brekalo and Snježana Sinovčić.

Lana Matić and Boris T. Matić are the producing through Propeler Film (Croatia), in coproduction with Tramal Films (Slovenia), Obala Art Centar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Baš Čelik (Serbia) and Tangaj Production (Romania).

The film received production support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (637,069 EUR), the Sarajevo Film Fund (102,258 EUR), the Slovenian Film Centre (60,000 EUR) and Film Center Serbia (50,130 EUR). The Romanian Film Centre and MEDIA Creative Europe provided additional funding, while corporate funding was secured from BH Telecom.

The premiere is expected in 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Propeler film (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Tramal Films (Slovenia)

Obala Art Centar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Tangaj Production (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Danis Tanović

Scriptwriters: Anja Matković, Nikola Kuprešanin, Danis Tanović

DoP: Miloš Jaćimović

Cast: Anja Matković, Uliks Fehmiu, Goran Navojec, Mario Knezović, Ivana Roščić, Boris Ler, Luka Juričić, Mirela Brekalo, Snježana Sinovčić