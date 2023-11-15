FESTIVALS: How to Have Sex Wins 2023 Zagreb Film Festival

ZAGREB: British/Greek How to Have Sex directed by Molly Manning Walker received the Golden Pram for Best Feature Film at the 21st edition of the Zagreb Film Festival (6 – 12 November 2023).

The main programme included eight films competing for the Golden Pram and two films out of competition.

Due to the reconstruction of city-owned cinemas, the main programme screened in the CineStar Branimir multiplex, with additional screenings in Kino SC, Kinoteka, MSU and Dokukino KIC, as well as on the online platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film.

During eight days the ZFF Industry covered different steps in the filmmaking process: from project and script development, coproductions, acting, cinematography, directing to project packaging.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Golden Pram for Best Feature Film:

How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)

Directed by Molly Manning Walker

Golden Pram for Best International Short Film:

Daniel Soares for Please Make It Work (Portugal)

Special Mention in the International Short Film Competition:

Tits (Norway)

Directed by Eivind Landsvik

Golden Pram in Checkers (Competition Programme for Croatian Short Film:

Short Cut Grass

Directed by David Gašo

Special Mention in Checkers:

Under the Rug

Directed by Paško Vukasović

Golden Bicycle to the Best Achievement in the Programme Together Again:

Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

Directed by Ilker Çatak

Best Film in KinoKino Programme:

Full of Grace (Spain)

Directed by Roberto Bueso