Netflix Series The Day of the Jackal Starring Eddie Redmayne Wraps Shooting in Croatia

ZAGREB: The biggest international project filming in Croatia in the autumn of 2023 was the Netflix series The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne and directed by Brian Kirk, Anthony Philipson and Paul Wilmshurst. The production, serviced in Croatia by Embassy Films , has applied for the tax incentives offered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre through the Filming in Croatia project.

The 35 filming days were spent in the Croatian region of Istria, the cities of Rijeka and Dubrovnik, around the city of Zadar and on the island of Pag. The filming started at the end of September and lasted almost until mid-November. Over 500 employees worked on the set, including 155 Croatian tax residents.

The series produced by Carnival Film & Television is an adaptation of the political thriller novel by English author Frederick Forsyth published in 1971, about a professional assassin who is contracted by the OAS, a French dissident paramilitary organisation, to kill the President of France.

The Day of the Jackal will be available on Peacock in the USA and on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. NBC Universal Global Distribution is handling international sales of the series, which has also reportedly been picked up by Netflix.