FESTIVAL: Anniversary 20th ZagrebDox Announces Lineup

    ZAGREB: ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival will celebrate its 20th edition with a handpicked selection and an executive director. A total of 102 films will screen from 14 to 21 April 2024 at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb.

    Nineteen films were selected for the International Competition and 21 films for the Regional Competition. Among the non-competitive sections are: Festival Hits, State of Affairs, Musical Globe, Happy Dox, Biography Dox and Masters of Dox.

    Starting this year, the festival founded by Nenad Puhovski has an executive director, Hrvoje Pukšec, while Nenad Puhovski will continue to be the artistic director.

    The participatory documentary platform ZagrebDoXXL will present five panels on various topics such as the abuse of deepfake technology and finding a just political solution for Palestine.

    This year, the ZagrebDox Pro educational and development workshop will focus on documentary series by helping authors of selected projects in their development, but also in bringing closer the possibility of presenting them to television, producers, financiers and distributors.

    ZagrebDox is held with the support of the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Kultura nova Foundation, the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild and the Tourist Board of the City of Zagreb.

    International Competition:

    In the Rearview (Poland, France, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maciek Hamela

    Echo of You (Denmark)
    Directed by Zara Zerny

    Dipped in Black (Australia)
    Directed by Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch

    Object 817 (Belgium)
    Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

    1489 (Armenia)
    Directed by Shoghakat Vardanyan

    Between the Rains (USA, Kenya)
    Directed by Andrew H. Brown, Moses Thuranira

    Mermaid (Norway)
    Directed by Eilif Bremer Landsend

    Under Construction (Finland)
    Directed by Markus Toivo

    Boy (Estonia)
    Directed by Vladimir Loginov

    While the Green Grass Grows (Switzerland, Canada)
    Directed by Peter Mettler

    The Mother of All Lie (Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
    Directed by Asmae El Moudir

    Girl Away from Home (Denmark, Norway)
    Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont, Alisa Kovalenko

    Au Revoir, Pugs (Italy, Denmark)
    Directed by Brett Allen Smith

    Photophobia (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

    Monogamia (Israel, Germany)
    Directed by Ohad Milstein

    Dahomey (French, Senegal, Benin)
    Directed by Mati Diop

    Four Daughters (France, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Cyprus)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    This Woman (China)
    Directed by Alan Zhang

    A New Kind of Wilderness (Norway)
    Directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

