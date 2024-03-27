GRANTS: Croatia Supports Nine Minority Coproductions

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) awarded a total of 404,100 EUR to nine minority coproductions, including three feature films, three long documentaries, two animated films and one short film.

The biggest grants of 80,000 EUR each were given to feature films Secret of the Dragon's Fellowship / Tajna Zmajeve družine directed by Vanja Hovan, coproduced by Croatia’s Maxima film, and Rooms / Sobe by Pavle Simonović, coproduced by Croatia’s Eclectica.

A total of 57 projects applied for funding. Traditionally, nearly 70% of the applications arrived from the areas that share similar languages: Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

“If we compare the numbers to the record-breaking 2023, the number of projects that were considered is almost the same. Last year we saw a 57% increase in the number of applications compared to 2022”, said Zdenka Gold, the artistic advisor responsible for selecting the projects for public support.

