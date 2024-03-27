GRANTS: Croatia Supports Nine Minority Coproductions

The biggest grants of 80,000 EUR each were given to feature films Secret of the Dragon's Fellowship / Tajna Zmajeve družine directed by Vanja Hovan, coproduced by Croatia’s Maxima film, and Rooms / Sobe by Pavle Simonović, coproduced by Croatia’s Eclectica.
A total of 57 projects applied for funding. Traditionally, nearly 70% of the applications arrived from the areas that share similar languages: Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
“If we compare the numbers to the record-breaking 2023, the number of projects that were considered is almost the same. Last year we saw a 57% increase in the number of applications compared to 2022”, said Zdenka Gold, the artistic advisor responsible for selecting the projects for public support.
