FESTIVALS: Winners of World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest 2024

ZAGREB: The Grand Prix in the Grand Competition Short Film of the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb (3 – 8 June 2024) went to the Dutch/Belgian/French The Miracle directed by Nienke Deutz. The Feature Film Competition was won by the Spanish/German coproduction Sultana’s Dream directed by Isabel Herguer.

A Special Award in the Grand Competition Feature Film went to the Hungarian film Pelikan Blue directed by László Csáki.

The selection committee of the Student Film Competition of the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb decided to give the 2024 Best Animation School Award to La Poudrière from France.

The screenings of films in the competitions and sidebar were accompanied by a rich series of events for the industry in the Animafest Pro segment.

Established in 1972, Animafest Zagreb is the second oldest festival in the world completely dedicated to animated films.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Competition Short Film:

Grand Prix:

The Miracle (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)

Directed by Nienke Deutz

Golden Zagreb Award (for creativity and innovative artistic achievement):

Entropic Memory (Canada)

Directed by Nicolas Brault

Zlatko Grgić Award (for the best first film made outside an educational institution):

Reborn With You (South Korea)

Directed by Inju Park

Special Prizes:

Three Birds (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Zarje Menart

The Bitch (Columbia, France)

Directed by Carla Melo Gampert

Zima (Poland)

Directed by Tomek Popakula and Kasumi Ozeki

Circle (South Korea)

Directed by Yumi Joung

Grand Competition Feature Film:

Grand Prix:

Sultana’s Dream (Spain, Germany)

Directed by Isabel Herguer

Special Award:

Pelikan Blue (Hungary)

Directed by László Csáki

Produced by Umbrella

Coproduced by Cinemon Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Student Film Competition:

Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Student Film:

Carrotica (Germany)

Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman

Special Awards:

Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland)

Directed by Barbara Rupik (Polish National Film School in Łódź)

The Posthuman Hospital (South Korea)

Directed by Junha Kim

Croatian Film Competition:

Best Film:

Žarko, You Will Spoil the Child! (Croatia)

Directed by Milivoj and Veliko Popović

Special Award:

Windows from the South (Croatia)

Directed by Eugen Bilankov

Films for Children and Youth Competition:

Main Prize:

Nube (Mexico, France, Hungary)

Directed by Diego Alonso Sanchez de la Barquera Estrada and Christian Arredondo Narváez

Special Recognition:

On the 8th Day (France)

Directed by Agatha Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavia Carin and Thé Duhautois

Audience Award Mr. M for the Grand Competition Short Film:

Žarko, You Will Spoil the Child! (Croatia)

Directed by Milivoj and Veliko Popović

Audience Award Mr. M for the Grand Competition Feature Film:

Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds (France, Belgium)

Directed by Benoît Chieux