FESTIVALS: Winners of World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest 2024

A Special Award in the Grand Competition Feature Film went to the Hungarian film Pelikan Blue directed by László Csáki.
The selection committee of the Student Film Competition of the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb decided to give the 2024 Best Animation School Award to La Poudrière from France.
The screenings of films in the competitions and sidebar were accompanied by a rich series of events for the industry in the Animafest Pro segment.
Established in 1972, Animafest Zagreb is the second oldest festival in the world completely dedicated to animated films.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Competition Short Film:
Grand Prix:
The Miracle (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)
Directed by Nienke Deutz
Golden Zagreb Award (for creativity and innovative artistic achievement):
Entropic Memory (Canada)
Directed by Nicolas Brault
Zlatko Grgić Award (for the best first film made outside an educational institution):
Reborn With You (South Korea)
Directed by Inju Park
Special Prizes:
Three Birds (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Zarje Menart
The Bitch (Columbia, France)
Directed by Carla Melo Gampert
Zima (Poland)
Directed by Tomek Popakula and Kasumi Ozeki
Circle (South Korea)
Directed by Yumi Joung
Grand Competition Feature Film:
Grand Prix:
Sultana’s Dream (Spain, Germany)
Directed by Isabel Herguer
Special Award:
Pelikan Blue (Hungary)
Directed by László Csáki
Produced by Umbrella
Coproduced by Cinemon Entertainment
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Student Film Competition:
Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Student Film:
Carrotica (Germany)
Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman
Special Awards:
Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland)
Directed by Barbara Rupik (Polish National Film School in Łódź)
The Posthuman Hospital (South Korea)
Directed by Junha Kim
Croatian Film Competition:
Best Film:
Žarko, You Will Spoil the Child! (Croatia)
Directed by Milivoj and Veliko Popović
Special Award:
Windows from the South (Croatia)
Directed by Eugen Bilankov
Films for Children and Youth Competition:
Main Prize:
Nube (Mexico, France, Hungary)
Directed by Diego Alonso Sanchez de la Barquera Estrada and Christian Arredondo Narváez
Special Recognition:
On the 8th Day (France)
Directed by Agatha Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavia Carin and Thé Duhautois
Audience Award Mr. M for the Grand Competition Short Film:
Žarko, You Will Spoil the Child! (Croatia)
Directed by Milivoj and Veliko Popović
Audience Award Mr. M for the Grand Competition Feature Film:
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds (France, Belgium)
Directed by Benoît Chieux