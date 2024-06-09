09-06-2024

FESTIVALS: Winners of World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest 2024

    FESTIVALS: Winners of World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest 2024 credit: Animafest Zagreb

    ZAGREB: The Grand Prix in the Grand Competition Short Film of the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb (3 – 8 June 2024) went to the Dutch/Belgian/French The Miracle directed by Nienke Deutz. The Feature Film Competition was won by the Spanish/German coproduction Sultana’s Dream directed by Isabel Herguer.

    A Special Award in the Grand Competition Feature Film went to the Hungarian film Pelikan Blue directed by László Csáki.

    The selection committee of the Student Film Competition of the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb decided to give the 2024 Best Animation School Award to La Poudrière from France.

    The screenings of films in the competitions and sidebar were accompanied by a rich series of events for the industry in the Animafest Pro segment.

    Established in 1972, Animafest Zagreb is the second oldest festival in the world completely dedicated to animated films.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Competition Short Film:

    Grand Prix:
    The Miracle (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Nienke Deutz

    Golden Zagreb Award (for creativity and innovative artistic achievement):
    Entropic Memory (Canada)
    Directed by Nicolas Brault

    Zlatko Grgić Award (for the best first film made outside an educational institution):
    Reborn With You (South Korea)
    Directed by Inju Park

    Special Prizes:

    Three Birds (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Zarje Menart

    The Bitch (Columbia, France)
    Directed by Carla Melo Gampert

    Zima (Poland)
    Directed by Tomek Popakula and Kasumi Ozeki

    Circle (South Korea)
    Directed by Yumi Joung

    Grand Competition Feature Film:

    Grand Prix:
    Sultana’s Dream (Spain, Germany)
    Directed by Isabel Herguer

    Special Award:
    Pelikan Blue (Hungary)
    Directed by László Csáki
    Produced by Umbrella
    Coproduced by Cinemon Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Student Film Competition:

    Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Student Film:
    Carrotica (Germany)
    Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman

    Special Awards:

    Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland)
    Directed by Barbara Rupik (Polish National Film School in Łódź)

    The Posthuman Hospital (South Korea)
    Directed by Junha Kim

    Croatian Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Žarko, You Will Spoil the Child! (Croatia)
    Directed by Milivoj and Veliko Popović

    Special Award:
    Windows from the South (Croatia)
    Directed by Eugen Bilankov

    Films for Children and Youth Competition:

    Main Prize:
    Nube (Mexico, France, Hungary)
    Directed by Diego Alonso Sanchez de la Barquera Estrada and Christian Arredondo Narváez

    Special Recognition:
    On the 8th Day (France)
    Directed by Agatha Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavia Carin and Thé Duhautois

    Audience Award Mr. M for the Grand Competition Short Film:
    Žarko, You Will Spoil the Child! (Croatia)
    Directed by Milivoj and Veliko Popović

    Audience Award Mr. M for the Grand Competition Feature Film:
    Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Benoît Chieux

