Maltese Project Wins Let's Pitch Some Shorts! Pitching Forum in Croatia

ZAGREB: The workshop and pitching forum Let's Pitch Some Shorts!, which took place in Zagreb, announced its winners. The main prize for the best pitch was awarded to the short fiction project Dandelion by the Maltese screenwriter Cassi Camilleri.

The focus of the workshop was to guide professionals and provide adequate answers to questions about the most effective ways of preparing and presenting one's project to the professional public: producers, distributors, and sales representatives, but at the same time to the public.

Let's Pitch Some Shorts! was organised by the Creative Europe MEDIA Desk Offices from Croatia, Georgia, Greece, and Serbia together with the Malta Producers Association (Malta Producers Association) and the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, in partnership with the VERN’ University and Kaptol Boutique Cinema.

