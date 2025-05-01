Talents from FNE Partner Countries in Producers on the Move 2025

CANNES: Producers from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland and Romania are among the 20 talents who will take part in the 26th Producers on the Move, which will be held during the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

The producers will participate in tailor-made sessions to foster international coproductions, intensify the exchange of experiences and help create new professional networks.

Producers on the Move is organised by the European Film Promotion.

Talents from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Producers on the Move 2025:

Magdelena Ilieva, Little Wing Productions (Bulgaria)

Tamara Babun Zovko, Wolfgang&Dolly (Croatia)

Claudia Sümeghy, JUNO11 (Hungary)

Kristele Pudane, Sunday Rebel Films (Latvia)

Klementina Remeikaitė, Afterschool (Lithuania)

Bojana Radulović, Code Blue Production (Montenegro)

Agnieszka Wasiak, Lava Films (Poland)

Carla Fotea, microFILM (Romania)

Click HERE to see all the selected participants.