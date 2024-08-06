Inaugural Edition for Croatian International Film Festival in Šibenik

ŠIBENIK: The first edition of the Croatian International Film Festival ( CIFF ) will be held in Šibenik, on the Dalmatian Coast part of Croatia, from 8 to 11 August 2024. CIFF is created by American film professional Ella Mische, who was born in Croatia.

The festival will screen 18 documentary and short fiction films, as well as four feature films.

CIFF is the first international film festival in Croatia curated by a Board of Governors (Croatian and American), bringing films from all over the world, and aiming at bridging nonfiction and narrative filmmakers.

The festival also created a Student Film Corner for students worldwide to submit and show their finishing works.

CIFF is supported by the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), and the City of Šibenik Tourism Board.