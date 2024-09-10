FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Croatia Selects Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day as Oscar Contender

ZAGREB: Ivona Juka’s sophomore feature Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan has been selected by a commission appointed by the Croatian Society of Film Workers as Croatia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day tells the story of filmmakers in the 1950s, who fought for their freedom and freedom of speech in Yugoslavia, and it stars Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Dado Ćosić, Slaven Došlo, Đorđe Galić and Elmir Krivalić.

It was produced by Anita Juka through 4film in coproduction with Quiet Revolution (Canada), ORKA (Poland), Caretta Films (Cyprus), and DEPO Production (Bosnia and Herzegovina), with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe- MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme,the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds.

Ivona Juka’s debut feature, You Carry Me / Timenenosiš (4film), was also in the running for an Oscar nomination in the International Feature category. It became the first film from the region to be shown on Netflix, being available for viewing by over 135 million people from 190 countries.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.