Finalists of NEM Awards 2024 Announced

This competition serves to create opportunities for new television and film projects from the CEE region, coproductions between CEE countries and coproductions between countries with low and high production capacities.
The finalists for the Best Pre-Development Project Award, powered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), as well as the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award will be presented during the first and second days of NEM Zagreb 2024.
All winners will be announced on 11 December 2024.
Click HERE to see the events organised within NEM Zagreb 2024.
FINALISTS:
Best Pre-Development Project Award:
Documentary Series/Feature-length Film:
Réka Pigniczky - Concrete Jungle Dreams: The Human Impact of Housing Projects
Sanja Matovina Janski - The Laundresses from Preko
Timea Huszár & Daniel Washington - Underneath the Waves
Entertainment Format:
Darko Karanfilov - Scratchcards
Đorđe Stanković - The Right Question
Sean Patterson - Around the World in New York
Scripted Series:
Ivan Knežević - Angela
Lana Sabljarić - Mirabelle, Pickles & Oliver
Teodora Markova & Staņislavs Tokalovs - The Last Divorce of Communism
Scripted Feature-length Film:
Andreas Relster - Monsters of Art
Anastasia Pashkevich - Unfettered
Selena Stanković - Mileva: Frau Einstein
Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:
Antitalent - Jinx
Arcadia Media – Letters to Leonard
Harald House, Born Wild, Locomotive – Brux
Joyrider Kft. – Imperial Vampire Committee
Little Big Talents – Witness
Stefi – The Left Hand of Venus
Sacrebleu Productions – The Chimera Brigade
NiraPro – List of Small Things
Visual Walkabout & Wunderlust – And Then We Took Berlin
Vertice 360 & Rastika – Red Handed
Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award:
BH Telecom - I Know Your Soul
Canal+ Czech Republic - Daughter of the Nation
Cosmote TV-OTE SA - 17 Threads
Czech Television / ZDF Studios - We're on It, Comrades!
ERT S.A., Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation - The Wilder
Firefly Productions / Telekom Srbija - V Effect
Keshet International/Voyo - Extractors
StarLight Films - In Her Car
TVN Warner Bros. Discovery - The Thaw
Telewizja Polska (TVP) - The Bay of Spies