05-12-2024

Finalists of NEM Awards 2024 Announced

    Finalists of NEM Awards 2024 Announced credit: NEM Zagreb

    ZAGREB: NEM Zagreb, whose 2024 edition will be held from 9 to 12 December 2024, has announced the finalists for the NEM Awards 2024.

    This competition serves to create opportunities for new television and film projects from the CEE region, coproductions between CEE countries and coproductions between countries with low and high production capacities.

    The finalists for the Best Pre-Development Project Award, powered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), as well as the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award will be presented during the first and second days of NEM Zagreb 2024.

    All winners will be announced on 11 December 2024.

    FINALISTS:

    Best Pre-Development Project Award:

    Documentary Series/Feature-length Film:
    Réka Pigniczky - Concrete Jungle Dreams: The Human Impact of Housing Projects
    Sanja Matovina Janski - The Laundresses from Preko
    Timea Huszár & Daniel Washington - Underneath the Waves

    Entertainment Format:
    Darko Karanfilov - Scratchcards
    Đorđe Stanković - The Right Question
    Sean Patterson - Around the World in New York

    Scripted Series:
    Ivan Knežević - Angela
    Lana Sabljarić - Mirabelle, Pickles & Oliver
    Teodora Markova & Staņislavs Tokalovs - The Last Divorce of Communism

    Scripted Feature-length Film:
    Andreas Relster - Monsters of Art
    Anastasia Pashkevich - Unfettered
    Selena Stanković - Mileva: Frau Einstein

    Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:
    Antitalent - Jinx
    Arcadia Media – Letters to Leonard
    Harald House, Born Wild, Locomotive – Brux
    Joyrider Kft. – Imperial Vampire Committee
    Little Big Talents – Witness
    Stefi – The Left Hand of Venus
    Sacrebleu Productions – The Chimera Brigade
    NiraPro – List of Small Things
    Visual Walkabout & Wunderlust – And Then We Took Berlin
    Vertice 360 ​​& Rastika – Red Handed

    Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award:
    BH Telecom - I Know Your Soul
    Canal+ Czech Republic - Daughter of the Nation
    Cosmote TV-OTE SA - 17 Threads
    Czech Television / ZDF Studios - We're on It, Comrades!
    ERT S.A., Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation - The Wilder
    Firefly Productions / Telekom Srbija - V Effect
    Keshet International/Voyo - Extractors
    StarLight Films - In Her Car
    TVN Warner Bros. Discovery - The Thaw
    Telewizja Polska (TVP) - The Bay of Spies

