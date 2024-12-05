Finalists of NEM Awards 2024 Announced

ZAGREB: NEM Zagreb , whose 2024 edition will be held from 9 to 12 December 2024, has announced the finalists for the NEM Awards 2024.

This competition serves to create opportunities for new television and film projects from the CEE region, coproductions between CEE countries and coproductions between countries with low and high production capacities.

The finalists for the Best Pre-Development Project Award, powered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), as well as the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award will be presented during the first and second days of NEM Zagreb 2024.

All winners will be announced on 11 December 2024.

FINALISTS:

Best Pre-Development Project Award:

Documentary Series/Feature-length Film:

Réka Pigniczky - Concrete Jungle Dreams: The Human Impact of Housing Projects

Sanja Matovina Janski - The Laundresses from Preko

Timea Huszár & Daniel Washington - Underneath the Waves

Entertainment Format:

Darko Karanfilov - Scratchcards

Đorđe Stanković - The Right Question

Sean Patterson - Around the World in New York

Scripted Series:

Ivan Knežević - Angela

Lana Sabljarić - Mirabelle, Pickles & Oliver

Teodora Markova & Staņislavs Tokalovs - The Last Divorce of Communism

Scripted Feature-length Film:

Andreas Relster - Monsters of Art

Anastasia Pashkevich - Unfettered

Selena Stanković - Mileva: Frau Einstein

Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:

Antitalent - Jinx

Arcadia Media – Letters to Leonard

Harald House, Born Wild, Locomotive – Brux

Joyrider Kft. – Imperial Vampire Committee

Little Big Talents – Witness

Stefi – The Left Hand of Venus

Sacrebleu Productions – The Chimera Brigade

NiraPro – List of Small Things

Visual Walkabout & Wunderlust – And Then We Took Berlin

Vertice 360 ​​& Rastika – Red Handed

Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award:

BH Telecom - I Know Your Soul

Canal+ Czech Republic - Daughter of the Nation

Cosmote TV-OTE SA - 17 Threads

Czech Television / ZDF Studios - We're on It, Comrades!

ERT S.A., Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation - The Wilder

Firefly Productions / Telekom Srbija - V Effect

Keshet International/Voyo - Extractors

StarLight Films - In Her Car

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery - The Thaw

Telewizja Polska (TVP) - The Bay of Spies