Short Film Marathon Ready to Start in Croatia

ZAGREB: The 12th edition of the Short Film Marathon will screen 23 titles at 35 locations across Croatia from 16 to 22 December 2024.

The programme consists of fiction, documentary and animated films for grown-ups and children, and it includes the Croatian/French/Bulgarian/Slovenian coproduction The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević. The film won the Short Film Palme d’or and recently, the EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo at the 37th European Film Awards.

The screenings are taking place in 27 independent cinemas and eight additional cinema locations in Zagreb, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, which is organising the event in cooperation with the Croatian Independent Cinemas Network (Kino mreža) and the Kinoholik.hr platform.