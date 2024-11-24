Croatian Gaming Industry Prepares for New State Incentives

ZAGREB: As Croatia is preparing new incentives for the gaming industry, a study released at the 10th edition of Reboot InfoGamer projects that the incentives would push the annual gaming industry revenue to approximately 103 m EUR by 2029, alongside a workforce of about 500 fully employed professionals.

The study, which was commissioned by the Croatian Game Developers Cluster and conducted by Olsberg SPI, also revealed that the Croatian video game development sector contributed 49.6 m EUR in Gross Value Added to the economy in 2022, supporting around 1,140 full-time equivalent jobs.

An official date for the launch of the new incentives for the gaming industry has not yet been confirmed, but the new incentive programme is expected to be modeled on the successful Filming in Croatia scheme for film and TV productions, which was introduced in 2012.

“Since 2021, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre has been co-financing video game development and production. However, we must secure additional funding for national projects by drawing contributions from major gaming platforms, similar to the model of incentives supporting European film production in Croatia,” stated Croatia's State Secretary Krešimir Partl at the presentation.

Partl also emphasised the need to bolster small studios, noting that funding for the sector increased from 70,000 EUR in 2021 to 300,000 EUR by 2024.

The 10th Reboot InfoGamer, the largest regional gaming expo spanning over 10,000 square meters, was held in Zagreb 14 - 17 November 2024.