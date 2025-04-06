Mr. Nobody Against Putin Wins ZagrebDox 2025

The festival screened a total of 107 documentary films across sixteen programme sections. The Big Stamp award contenders included 20 international and 18 regional films.
The Croatian documentary My Dad's Lessons / Lekcije mog tate directed by Dalija Dozet was chosen at Best regional film.
In the ZagrebDox PRO programme, eight films in various stages of development and production were considered for further support. The Al Jazeera Balkans Cash Award was granted to the Italian project Loud Silence.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Festival Winners:
Best International Film:
Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin
Produced by made in copenhagen
Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE
Supportedby the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO
Special Mention International Film:
Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)
Directed by Elizabeth Lo
Best Regional Film:
My Dad's Lessons / Lekcije mog tate (Croatia)
Directed by Dalija Dozet
Produced by Hulahop
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Special Mention Regional Film:
At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking / Ko će pokucati na vrata mog doma (Serbia, BiH)
Directed by Maja Novaković
Produced by Kinorasad
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Best Short Film:
Who Loves the Sun (Canada)
Directed by Arshia Shakiba
Special Mention Short Film:
The Other Side of the Mountain (USA, China)
Directed by Yumeng He
Best Film of an Author under 35:
Wind Has No Tail (Russia)
Directed by Ivan Vlasov, Nikita Stashkevich
Special Mention for an Author under 35:
Eyes of Gaza (Qatar)
Directed by Mahmoud Atassi
Movies That Matter Award:
Sudan, Remember Us (France, Tunisia, Qatar)
Directed by Hind Meddeb
Movies That Matter Special Mention:
Trans Memoria (Sweden, France)
Directed by Victoria Verseau
FIPRESCI Award:
Night of the Coyotes (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Clara Trischler
Teen Dox Award:
Lessons of Happiness (Ukraine)
Directed by Oleksii Yeroshenko
Teen Dox Special Mention:
Where the Kids Have No Name (the Netherlands, Bangladesh)
Directed by Jamillah van der Hulst
Audience Award for the Best Regional Film:
Woman of God / Duhovnica (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Prettner
Produced by Studio Virc
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Audience Award for the Best International Film:
Home Game / Na domaćem terenu (the Netherlands)
Directed by Lidija Zelović
ZagrebDox PRO Winners:
Al Jazeera Balkans Cash Award (1,500 EUR):
Loud Silence (Italy)
Impronta Film One-Year Consultancy Award:
Lost in Tehran, Lost in Japan from Iran, and In the Winds of the Icy Fields (Estonia)
Rab Film Festival Residency Award:
Entr’actes (Ukraine)
Where People and Storks Nest (Bulgaria)
Produced by Izograph