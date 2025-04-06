Mr. Nobody Against Putin Wins ZagrebDox 2025

ZAGREB: Danish/Czech Mr. Nobody Against Putin directed by David Borenstein and Pasha Talankin received the award for Best International Film at the 21st edition of the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDox .

The festival screened a total of 107 documentary films across sixteen programme sections. The Big Stamp award contenders included 20 international and 18 regional films.

The Croatian documentary My Dad's Lessons / Lekcije mog tate directed by Dalija Dozet was chosen at Best regional film.

In the ZagrebDox PRO programme, eight films in various stages of development and production were considered for further support. The Al Jazeera Balkans Cash Award was granted to the Italian project Loud Silence.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Festival Winners:

Best International Film:

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin

Produced by made in copenhagen

Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE

Supportedby the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

Special Mention International Film:

Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)

Directed by Elizabeth Lo

Best Regional Film:

My Dad's Lessons / Lekcije mog tate (Croatia)

Directed by Dalija Dozet

Produced by Hulahop

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Special Mention Regional Film:

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking / Ko će pokucati na vrata mog doma (Serbia, BiH)

Directed by Maja Novaković

Produced by Kinorasad

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Best Short Film:

Who Loves the Sun (Canada)

Directed by Arshia Shakiba

Special Mention Short Film:

The Other Side of the Mountain (USA, China)

Directed by Yumeng He

Best Film of an Author under 35:

Wind Has No Tail (Russia)

Directed by Ivan Vlasov, Nikita Stashkevich

Special Mention for an Author under 35:

Eyes of Gaza (Qatar)

Directed by Mahmoud Atassi

Movies That Matter Award:

Sudan, Remember Us (France, Tunisia, Qatar)

Directed by Hind Meddeb

Movies That Matter Special Mention:

Trans Memoria (Sweden, France)

Directed by Victoria Verseau

FIPRESCI Award:

Night of the Coyotes (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Clara Trischler

Teen Dox Award:

Lessons of Happiness (Ukraine)

Directed by Oleksii Yeroshenko

Teen Dox Special Mention:

Where the Kids Have No Name (the Netherlands, Bangladesh)

Directed by Jamillah van der Hulst

Audience Award for the Best Regional Film:

Woman of God / Duhovnica (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Prettner

Produced by Studio Virc

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Audience Award for the Best International Film:

Home Game / Na domaćem terenu (the Netherlands)

Directed by Lidija Zelović

ZagrebDox PRO Winners:

Al Jazeera Balkans Cash Award (1,500 EUR):

Loud Silence (Italy)

Impronta Film One-Year Consultancy Award:

Lost in Tehran, Lost in Japan from Iran, and In the Winds of the Icy Fields (Estonia)

Rab Film Festival Residency Award:

Entr’actes (Ukraine)

Where People and Storks Nest (Bulgaria)

Produced by Izograph