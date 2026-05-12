The Forsytes Season 3 Is Currently Filming in Croatia

ZAGREB: Opatija is standing in for the French Riviera of the late 19th century in the third season of the British TV series The Forsytes, which is currently shooting in Croatia, benefiting from the local cash rebate scheme .

The production will generate over 4,200 overnight stays and involve around 150 guests during filming from May to June 2026. Around 300 local extras and film workers are employed.

Filming is taking place in the Kvarner region, Istria and Zagreb, with the production being carried out in cooperation between Croatia’s MP Film Production and British production company Mammoth Screen, according to Croatia Week.

The Forsytes is an adaptation of novels by John Galsworthy. The first season was broadcast in the UK on 5 in October 2025.