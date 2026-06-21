Zagreb’s Jadran Film Reopens with Major Expansion after Multi-Year Overhaul

ZAGREB: Croatia’s iconic Jadran Film has officially reopened following an extensive multi-year renovation and expansion.

The key highlight is an extension of the studio from three to nine fully modernised studios spanning 8,000 square meters, and the renovation of additional 5,000 square metres of production, logistics, and administrative space.

In the future, a new flagship facility, Studio 10, will cover up to 3,200 square metres.

Alongside hosting foreign shoots (over 300 international projects so far), Jadran Film is developing its own projects, including The Witch of Grich.

Board Chairman Vinko Grubišić stated that the company is entering its ninth decade with renewed ambitions to host large-scale global film and television projects.

The legendary studio, once dubbed "Little Hollywood”, recently showcased its upgraded capabilities to international partners at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.