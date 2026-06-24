GRANTS: Croatia Announces Grants

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre has announced its first production and development grants for 2026.

A total of 5,456,000 EUR was distributed to the production of feature films, debut features, documentaries, and long animated films.

Four feature films received 2,820,000 EUR as production support, one debut feature projects received 900,000 EUR for production, four short fiction films received 345,000 EUR, and one long animated film and three short animated films received 1,153,618 EUR.

A total of 195,000 EUR went to six experimental films, 424,000 EUR went to six long documentaries, and 125,000 EUR to the production of four short documentaries.

A total of 399,000 EUR were distributed as minority coproduction grants to two animated films, one debut feature in postproduction, five feature films (of which one is in postproduction), one long documentary, one experimental film, and one short fiction film.

The biggest grant of 1 m EUR went to the long animated film Besmrtnik directed by Kristijan Petrović and Renato Grgić, and produced by Narrativium design d.o.o.

Among the winners there is also the sequel to the hit comedy The Wedding / Svadba, which is directed again by Igor Šeregi and produced by Eclectica d.o.o.. It received 950,000 EUR.

Additionally, HAVC granted 102,000 EUR for the script development of 17 feature film projects, and 120,000 EUR for the project development of four feature films.

Fourteen projects were backed in the subcategory of TV script development with 89,000 EUR and nine projects received 91,000 EUR in the subcategory of TV project development.

The grants were announced on 18 June 2026.

Click HERE to see the grants chart and HERE for the full list of grants.