Reverse Cowgirl Wins the 11th Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! in Croatia

ZAGREB: Croatian project Reverse Cowgirl directed by Timna Tomiša won the main award at the 11th edition of the international short-film workshop Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! in Zagreb.

The International Screen Institute Award went to A Storm in a Teacup (Estonia) directed by Teele Dunkley.

Eleven projects, selected from a record 78 applications from 10 countries, took part in the workshop culminating with the pitching forum held at Kaptol Cinema Boutique. They came from Estonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Cyprus, Serbia, Hungary and Malta, among others.

Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! (15 – 17 June 2026) was organised by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Desks of Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, in collaboration with several cultural institutions and national film including the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Arts Council Malta, and the Organisation for European Programmes and Cultural Relations in Cyprus.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

The Grand Prize for the Best Project together with the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Market Prize:

Reverse Cowgirl (Croatia)

Directed by Timna Tomiša

The Support from the SFC / Rendez-vous Industry Cinema de Demain:

Reverse Cowgirl (Croatia)

Directed by Timna Tomiša

Additional Support from the SFC:

Two Peach Juices (Serbia)

Directed by Lora Džolić

The Sayonara Film Award:

Bloody Honour (Slovenia)

Directed by Jurij Drevenšek

The Baltic Pitching Forum Award:

The Killing of an Angry Student (Greece)

Directed by Vangelis Dikopoulos

The International Screen Institute Award:

A Storm in a Teacup (Estonia)

Directed by Teele Dunkley

The European Short Pitch Prize:

Lost Boys (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

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