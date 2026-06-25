25-06-2026

Reverse Cowgirl Wins the 11th Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! in Croatia

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    Reverse Cowgirl Wins the 11th Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! in Croatia source: www.mediadesk.hr

    ZAGREB: Croatian project Reverse Cowgirl directed by Timna Tomiša won the main award at the 11th edition of the international short-film workshop Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! in Zagreb.

    The International Screen Institute Award went to A Storm in a Teacup (Estonia) directed by Teele Dunkley.

    Eleven projects, selected from a record 78 applications from 10 countries, took part in the workshop culminating with the pitching forum held at Kaptol Cinema Boutique. They came from Estonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Cyprus, Serbia, Hungary and Malta, among others.

    Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! (15 – 17 June 2026) was organised by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Desks of Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, in collaboration with several cultural institutions and national film including the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Arts Council Malta, and the Organisation for European Programmes and Cultural Relations in Cyprus.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    The Grand Prize for the Best Project together with the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Market Prize:
    Reverse Cowgirl (Croatia)
    Directed by Timna Tomiša 

    The Support from the SFC / Rendez-vous Industry Cinema de Demain:
    Reverse Cowgirl (Croatia)
    Directed by Timna Tomiša 

    Additional Support from the SFC:
    Two Peach Juices (Serbia)
    Directed by Lora Džolić 

    The Sayonara Film Award:
    Bloody Honour (Slovenia)
    Directed by Jurij Drevenšek 

    The Baltic Pitching Forum Award:
    The Killing of an Angry Student (Greece)
    Directed by Vangelis Dikopoulos

    The International Screen Institute Award:
    A Storm in a Teacup (Estonia)
    Directed by Teele Dunkley 

    The European Short Pitch Prize:
    Lost Boys (Cyprus)
    Directed by Christos Artemiou

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Croatia

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