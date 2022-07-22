FESTIVALS: Countryside Animafest Cyprus 2022 Announces Selection

NICOSIA: A total of 41 films from 21 countries will screen in the official selection of the 21st Countryside Animafest Cyprus Views of the World. The main animated films festival in the country will be held 10 – 13 August 2022 in the village of Platanistia.

For the first time the international competition is divided into narrative and non-narrative short film categories.

Four films will screen in the Professional Films National Competition and 15 films in the Student Films National Competition, while 11 films will compete in the Children’s Competition Programme.

The selection includes works by promising newcomers as well as acclaimed masters.

The festival is organised by the Documentary & Animated Film Festival - Views of the World, the Hambis Printmaking Museum and the Salamiou Youth board, with the official support of the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture.

International Competition 2022:

1MTH/MIN (Belgium) non-narrative

Directed by Ethann Néon

The 2 Shoes (France, the Netherlands) narrative

Directed by Paul Driessen

Alice in Arizona (UK) non-narrative

Directed by Stuart Pound

Anxious Body (France, Japan) non-narrative

Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

Bestia (Chile) narrative

Directed by Hugo Covarrubias

Beware of Trains (UK) narrative

Directed by Emma Calder

Bird in the Peninsula (France, Japan) narrative

Directed by Atsushi Wada

A Bite of Bone (Japan) narrative

Directed by Honami Yano

A Body (Italy) non-narrative

Directed by Milena Tipaldo

The Bones (Chile) narrative

Directed by Cristóbal León

Buried in Europe (Estonia) non-narrative

Directed by Hardi Volmer

DAMN IT! (Germany) narrative

Directed by Elena Walf

A Dog under Bridge (China) narrative

Directed by Rehoo Tang

Flying Sailor (Canada) narrative

Directed by Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis

Forgotten (Canada, Australia) narrative

Directed by Mawrgan Shaw

The Garbage Man (Portugal, France) narrative

Directed by Laura Gonçalves

Hello Darkness My Good Friend (Germany) narrative

Directed by Melanie Jilg

Hippocampus (China) narrative

Directed by Zehao Li

Holes (UK) non-narrative

Directed by Birgitta Hosea

The Hour Coat (USA) non-narrative

Directed by Amy Kravitz

The House of Loss (South Korea) narrative

Directed by Jeon Jinkyu

Impossible Figures and Other Stories I (Poland, Canada) narrative

Directed by Marta Pajek

In His Mercy (Germany) narrative

Directed by Christoph Büttner

Koerkorter (Estonia) narrative

Directed by Priit Tender

Letter to a Pig (France, Israel) narrative

Directed by Tal Kantor

Life’s a Bitch (Russia) narrative

Directed by Varya Yakovleva

The Loach (China) narrative

Directed by Xi Chen

Noir-Soleil France) narrative

Directed by Marie Larrivé

one night somewhere (Belarus) non-narrative

Directed by Genadzi Buto

Patient’s Mind (China) narrative

Directed by Zhiheng Wang

Persona (South Korea) narrative

Directed by Sujin Moon

The Sausage Run (Germany, Belgium) narrative

Directed by Thomas Stellmach

Sierra (Estonia) narrative

Directed by Sander Joon

Steakhouse (Slovenia, Germany, France) narrative

Directed by Špela Čadez

Tender Parts (USA) non-narrative

Directed by Steven Subotnick

Til We Meet Again (Estonia) narrative

Directed by Ülo Pikkov

The Train Driver (Germany) narrative

Directed by Christian Wittmoser

Tunable Mimoid (Australia) non-narrative

Directed by Vladimir Todorovic

Vadim on a Walk (Russia) non-narrative

Directed by Sasha Svirsky

White sateen (Iran) non-narrative

Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi

Winter Wind (France) narrative

Directed by Jeremy Andriambolisoa