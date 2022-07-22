22-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Countryside Animafest Cyprus 2022 Announces Selection

By

    NICOSIA: A total of 41 films from 21 countries will screen in the official selection of the 21st Countryside Animafest Cyprus  Views of the World. The main animated films festival in the country will be held 10 – 13 August 2022 in the village of Platanistia.

    For the first time the international competition is divided into narrative and non-narrative short film categories.

    Four films will screen in the Professional Films National Competition and 15 films in the Student Films National Competition, while 11 films will compete in the Children’s Competition Programme.

    The selection includes works by promising newcomers as well as acclaimed masters.

    The festival is organised by the Documentary & Animated Film Festival - Views of the World, the Hambis Printmaking Museum and the Salamiou Youth board, with the official support of the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture.

    International Competition 2022:

    1MTH/MIN (Belgium) non-narrative
    Directed by Ethann Néon

    The 2 Shoes (France, the Netherlands) narrative
    Directed by Paul Driessen

    Alice in Arizona (UK) non-narrative
    Directed by Stuart Pound

    Anxious Body (France, Japan) non-narrative
    Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

    Bestia (Chile) narrative
    Directed by Hugo Covarrubias

    Beware of Trains (UK) narrative
    Directed by Emma Calder

    Bird in the Peninsula (France, Japan) narrative
    Directed by Atsushi Wada

    A Bite of Bone (Japan) narrative
    Directed by Honami Yano

    A Body (Italy) non-narrative
    Directed by Milena Tipaldo

    The Bones (Chile) narrative
    Directed by Cristóbal León

    Buried in Europe (Estonia) non-narrative
    Directed by Hardi Volmer

    DAMN IT! (Germany) narrative
    Directed by Elena Walf

    A Dog under Bridge (China) narrative
    Directed by Rehoo Tang

    Flying Sailor (Canada) narrative
    Directed by Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis

    Forgotten (Canada, Australia) narrative
    Directed by Mawrgan Shaw

    The Garbage Man (Portugal, France) narrative
    Directed by Laura Gonçalves

    Hello Darkness My Good Friend (Germany) narrative
    Directed by Melanie Jilg

    Hippocampus (China) narrative
    Directed by Zehao Li

    Holes (UK) non-narrative
    Directed by Birgitta Hosea

    The Hour Coat (USA) non-narrative
    Directed by Amy Kravitz

    The House of Loss (South Korea) narrative
    Directed by Jeon Jinkyu

    Impossible Figures and Other Stories I (Poland, Canada) narrative
    Directed by Marta Pajek

    In His Mercy (Germany) narrative
    Directed by Christoph Büttner

    Koerkorter (Estonia) narrative
    Directed by Priit Tender

    Letter to a Pig (France, Israel) narrative
    Directed by Tal Kantor

    Life’s a Bitch (Russia) narrative
    Directed by Varya Yakovleva

    The Loach (China) narrative
    Directed by Xi Chen

    Noir-Soleil France) narrative
    Directed by Marie Larrivé

    one night somewhere (Belarus) non-narrative
    Directed by Genadzi Buto

    Patient’s Mind (China) narrative
    Directed by Zhiheng Wang

    Persona (South Korea) narrative
    Directed by Sujin Moon

    The Sausage Run (Germany, Belgium) narrative
    Directed by Thomas Stellmach

    Sierra (Estonia) narrative
    Directed by Sander Joon

    Steakhouse (Slovenia, Germany, France) narrative
    Directed by Špela Čadez

    Tender Parts (USA) non-narrative
    Directed by Steven Subotnick

    Til We Meet Again (Estonia) narrative
    Directed by Ülo Pikkov

    The Train Driver (Germany) narrative
    Directed by Christian Wittmoser

    Tunable Mimoid (Australia) non-narrative
    Directed by Vladimir Todorovic

    Vadim on a Walk (Russia) non-narrative
    Directed by Sasha Svirsky

    White sateen (Iran) non-narrative
    Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi

    Winter Wind (France) narrative
    Directed by Jeremy Andriambolisoa

    Published in Cyprus

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Paphos IFF 2022 Ready to Kick Off