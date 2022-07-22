FESTIVALS: Countryside Animafest Cyprus 2022 Announces Selection

For the first time the international competition is divided into narrative and non-narrative short film categories.
Four films will screen in the Professional Films National Competition and 15 films in the Student Films National Competition, while 11 films will compete in the Children’s Competition Programme.
The selection includes works by promising newcomers as well as acclaimed masters.
The festival is organised by the Documentary & Animated Film Festival - Views of the World, the Hambis Printmaking Museum and the Salamiou Youth board, with the official support of the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture.
International Competition 2022:
1MTH/MIN (Belgium) non-narrative
Directed by Ethann Néon
The 2 Shoes (France, the Netherlands) narrative
Directed by Paul Driessen
Alice in Arizona (UK) non-narrative
Directed by Stuart Pound
Anxious Body (France, Japan) non-narrative
Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri
Bestia (Chile) narrative
Directed by Hugo Covarrubias
Beware of Trains (UK) narrative
Directed by Emma Calder
Bird in the Peninsula (France, Japan) narrative
Directed by Atsushi Wada
A Bite of Bone (Japan) narrative
Directed by Honami Yano
A Body (Italy) non-narrative
Directed by Milena Tipaldo
The Bones (Chile) narrative
Directed by Cristóbal León
Buried in Europe (Estonia) non-narrative
Directed by Hardi Volmer
DAMN IT! (Germany) narrative
Directed by Elena Walf
A Dog under Bridge (China) narrative
Directed by Rehoo Tang
Flying Sailor (Canada) narrative
Directed by Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis
Forgotten (Canada, Australia) narrative
Directed by Mawrgan Shaw
The Garbage Man (Portugal, France) narrative
Directed by Laura Gonçalves
Hello Darkness My Good Friend (Germany) narrative
Directed by Melanie Jilg
Hippocampus (China) narrative
Directed by Zehao Li
Holes (UK) non-narrative
Directed by Birgitta Hosea
The Hour Coat (USA) non-narrative
Directed by Amy Kravitz
The House of Loss (South Korea) narrative
Directed by Jeon Jinkyu
Impossible Figures and Other Stories I (Poland, Canada) narrative
Directed by Marta Pajek
In His Mercy (Germany) narrative
Directed by Christoph Büttner
Koerkorter (Estonia) narrative
Directed by Priit Tender
Letter to a Pig (France, Israel) narrative
Directed by Tal Kantor
Life’s a Bitch (Russia) narrative
Directed by Varya Yakovleva
The Loach (China) narrative
Directed by Xi Chen
Noir-Soleil France) narrative
Directed by Marie Larrivé
one night somewhere (Belarus) non-narrative
Directed by Genadzi Buto
Patient’s Mind (China) narrative
Directed by Zhiheng Wang
Persona (South Korea) narrative
Directed by Sujin Moon
The Sausage Run (Germany, Belgium) narrative
Directed by Thomas Stellmach
Sierra (Estonia) narrative
Directed by Sander Joon
Steakhouse (Slovenia, Germany, France) narrative
Directed by Špela Čadez
Tender Parts (USA) non-narrative
Directed by Steven Subotnick
Til We Meet Again (Estonia) narrative
Directed by Ülo Pikkov
The Train Driver (Germany) narrative
Directed by Christian Wittmoser
Tunable Mimoid (Australia) non-narrative
Directed by Vladimir Todorovic
Vadim on a Walk (Russia) non-narrative
Directed by Sasha Svirsky
White sateen (Iran) non-narrative
Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi
Winter Wind (France) narrative
Directed by Jeremy Andriambolisoa