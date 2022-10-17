FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2022 Announces Winners

LIMASSOL: Daphne by Tonia Mishiali received the First Prize for Best Cypriot Film at the 12th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus , which took place in Limassol 8 – 14 October 2022. The film also won awards for best director and best actress.

The French film The Seine’s Tears directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer and Alice Letailleur won the First Prize in the International Competition.

The Greek film Airhostess-737 directed by Thanasis Neofotistos won an ISFFC Nomination for the European Film Academy Awards.

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is organised by the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Cyprus and the Rialto Theatre.

WINNERS:

National Competition:

First Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film (distribution by Radiator IP Sales and 4,000 EUR):

Daphne

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Second Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film (in the amount of 2,500 EUR):​

Rêve / Dream

Directed by Nikolas Kasinos

Best Director Dinos Katsouridis Award (2,500 EUR and technical equipment for the director’s next short film):

Tonia Mishiali for Daphne

Best Cinematography Award (postproduction services, colour correction & DCP in HD by SteFilm):

Thomas Tsiftelis for Exploitation

Directed by Marina Symeou

Best Actress Award (in the amount of 500 EUR offered by Limassol Municipality):

Niovi Charalambous for Daphne

Honourary Distinction:

Sunday

Directed by Dinos Gregoriou

International Competition:

First Prize for Best Short Film (in the amount of 4,000 EUR):

​The Seine’s Tears (France)

Directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur

Best Director Award (in the amount of 2,500 EUR):

Hessam Hamidi for Daily Massacre in Tehran (Iran)

Second Prize for Best Short Film (in the amount of 1,500 EUR):

Handstand (Armenia)

Directed by Ovsanna Shekoyan

Best Documentary Award (in the amount of 3,000 EUR):

Aralkum (Germany, Uzbekistan)

Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

Honourary Distinctions:

Mulika (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Directed by Maisha Maene

Hellspawn (UK)

Directed by Michael Demetriou

ISFFC Nomination for the European Film Academy Awards:

Airhostess-737 (Greece)

Directed by Thanasis Neofotistos ​

Best Music Video Prize in the “Amaze Me” Section (in the amount of 500 EUR):

Everything played by Max Cooper, directed by Nick Cobby (UK)