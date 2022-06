PAPHOS: A total of 30 short films and documentaries will screen outdoors at the 7th Paphos International Film Festival from 24 to 26 June 2022.

The programme includes films from various countries, including Cyprus, Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Lebanon, China, Iran, Kenya and Uganda.

The screenings will take place free of charge at the Technopolis20 garden in Paphos.

At the end of the festival the Audience Award will be voted and announced.