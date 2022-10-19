FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2023 Opens Call for Submissions

The feature films can be submitted to the two competition sections, the Glocal Images International Competition and the Cypriot Films Competition, till 20 December 2022.
Click HERE for the press release.
NICOSIA: The Cyprus Film Days International Festival has launched the call for submissions for its 21st edition set to take place in Nicosia and Limassol 21 - 29 April 2023.
The feature films can be submitted to the two competition sections, the Glocal Images International Competition and the Cypriot Films Competition, till 20 December 2022.
Click HERE for the press release.