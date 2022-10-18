Cypriot Documentary The Stray Story: A Dogumentary to Be Domestically Released

NICOSIA: The long documentary The Stray Story: A Dogumentary by Christina Georgiu will be released in Cypriot cinemas at the beginning of November 2022. The independent documentary about stray animals and volunteer work has been shot in the USA, Greece, Romania, Cyprus and UK.

Researched and shot in seven years, the film is a Cypriot production from Blunatic Pictures produced in collaboration with Crewhouse Media and FullMoon Productions, with support coming from volunteer work, crowdfunding and private sponsors.

The postproduction was completed with the support of the Independent Productions Programme of the Cultural Services of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

The avant premiere of the film will take place on 2 November 2022, followed by screenings at K-Cineplex nationwide from 3 to 9 of November 2022.

Alongside the film, a series of short educational clips are continuously produced and provided online free of charge. To date, the film has screened in more than 20 countries and received 13 international awards.