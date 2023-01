VALLETTA: The Finance Ministry of Cyprus has earmarked 5 m EUR for the country's incentives scheme . This is ten times more than in the past three years.

The incentives scheme in Cyprus had been launched in 2017, but it was used only in 2019. Since 2019 the Finance Ministry has reimbursed companies with 575,000 EUR.

Among the films using the incentives scheme in 2022 is the romcom The Islander directed by the South African-Cypriot writer/director Stelana Kliris and starring Harry Connick Jr. The Islander is produced by US Uinta Productions and Cypriot Meraki Films, in association with the US company Das Films.