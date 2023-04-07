FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days IFF 2023 Announces Lineup

Seven much-anticipated fiction films that stood out in the festival circuit are in the Viewfinder (out-of-competition) section.
The parallel events include Cyprus Collaborates with the screenings of Snow White Dies at the End by Kristijan Risteski, produced by Vertigo Visual (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Focus Pocus Films (North Macedonia) and Caretta Films (Cyprus), and of the historical drama Tel Aviv / Beirut by French-Israeli director Michale Boganim, which is a coproduction between Cyprus (AMP Filmworks), France (Moby Dick Films, Les films de la Croisade) and Germany (Twenty Twenty Filmproduktion GmbH).
Special Screnings and Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth are also in the menu.
Glocal Images Competition Section:
IMAN (Cyprus)
Directed by Corinna Avraamidou, Kyriacos Tofarides
Produced by AB Seahorse Film Productions
Supported by the Film Advisory Committee of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CYBC)
Silence 6-9 (Greece)
Directed by Christos Passalis
The Other Widow (Israel, France)
Directed by Ma'ayan Rypp
Mountain Onion (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Eldar Shibanov
Mediterranean Fever (Germany, France, Cyprus, Palestine, Qatar)
Directed by Maha Haj
Produced by Majdal Films
Coproduced by Pallas Film, Still Moving, AMP Filmworks, in association with Metafora Production
Supported by Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, Eurimages, Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, La Région Île-de-France, Doha Film Institute, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture and l’Aide aux cinémas du monde du CNC, Institut Français
Love Dog (Poland, Mexico, USA)
Directed by Bianca Lucas
Produced by Love Dogs, Cárcava Cine
Coproduced by Manosanta Studios, Film Exchange
The Fishbowl (Spain)
Directed by Glorimar Marrero Sánchez
Sick of Myself (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli
