FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days IFF 2023 Announces Lineup

LIMASSOL: Eight films from countries including Cyprus and Poland have been selected for the Glocal Images official competition of the 21th Cyprus Film Days International Film Festival , which will be held 21 - 29 April 2023 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace cinema in Nicosia.

Seven much-anticipated fiction films that stood out in the festival circuit are in the Viewfinder (out-of-competition) section.

The parallel events include Cyprus Collaborates with the screenings of Snow White Dies at the End by Kristijan Risteski, produced by Vertigo Visual (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Focus Pocus Films (North Macedonia) and Caretta Films (Cyprus), and of the historical drama Tel Aviv / Beirut by French-Israeli director Michale Boganim, which is a coproduction between Cyprus (AMP Filmworks), France (Moby Dick Films, Les films de la Croisade) and Germany (Twenty Twenty Filmproduktion GmbH).

Special Screnings and Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth are also in the menu.

Glocal Images Competition Section:

IMAN (Cyprus)

Directed by Corinna Avraamidou, Kyriacos Tofarides

Produced by AB Seahorse Film Productions

Supported by the Film Advisory Committee of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CYBC)

Silence 6-9 (Greece)

Directed by Christos Passalis

The Other Widow (Israel, France)

Directed by Ma'ayan Rypp

Mountain Onion (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Eldar Shibanov

Mediterranean Fever (Germany, France, Cyprus, Palestine, Qatar)

Directed by Maha Haj

Produced by Majdal Films

Coproduced by Pallas Film, Still Moving, AMP Filmworks, in association with Metafora Production

Supported by Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, Eurimages, Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, La Région Île-de-France, Doha Film Institute, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture and l’Aide aux cinémas du monde du CNC, Institut Français

Love Dog (Poland, Mexico, USA)

Directed by Bianca Lucas

Produced by Love Dogs, Cárcava Cine

Coproduced by Manosanta Studios, Film Exchange

The Fishbowl (Spain)

Directed by Glorimar Marrero Sánchez

Sick of Myself (Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli

