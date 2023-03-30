First Edition of Contemporary Animation Horizons, a Hungarian/Cypriot Joint Initiative

NICOSIA: The first pilot edition of Contemporary Animation Horizons, a series of workshops, screenings, masterclasses and exhibitions organised by Αnimafest Cyprus and the World Festival of First Animations PRIMANIMA , will be held in August and October 2023.

Five young artists and university art students from each country will be selected through an open call to take part in two four-day Animation Film Camps. The first one will be held 6 - 9 August 2023 in Cyprus in Salamiou village, within the 22nd Countryside Animafest Cyprus, the other in Budaörs, near Budapest, during the 11th World Festival of First Animations PRIMANIMA, which will take place from 11 to 14 October 2023.

The initiative will be implemented with the support of the deputy ministry of culture in Cyprus and the Budaörs city municipality, and it will be preceded by a screening and a masterclass organised 31 March – 1 April at the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum in Nicosia. A second meeting will take place at Budaörs in May 2023, according to Cyprus Mail.