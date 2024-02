NICOSIA: The Ministry of Finance of Cyprus has approved a support of 479,000 EUR for the British mini-series The Love Rat, which was shot entirely in Cyprus in November - December 2022.

The mini-series, which was produced by MGK Sunshine Production Services AVC Ltd for Channel 5, has spent 1.35 m EUR in Cyprus.

Almost 50 among its 109 crew members were Cypriot.

In September 2023 the Cypriot Cabinet announced its decision to extend the Olivewood film production scheme for another three years and to increase the cost reimbursement rate from 40% to 45%.