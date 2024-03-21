FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2024 Announces Lineup

The domestic films from the International Competition will, as usual, compete in the Cypriot Films Competition Section.
The Viewfinder section will present out of competition titles that stood up internationally, while Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will screen films for younger audiences.
The programme also includes a workshop about the use of AI in developing film projects, as well as a masterclass by Berlin-based movement director Marie Scherzer.
The 5th edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, the coproduction, training and networking platform of the festival, will be held 18 – 20 April 2024, and it will include two sections: The Meeting Point co-production forum and Cinema Talks (educational masterclasses, round tables and presentations by established industry professionals).
The screenings from Cyprus Film Days are hosted by Limassol’s Rialto Theatre and Nicosia’s Zena Palace, while the screenings from Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will take place this year at K-Cineplex at The Mall of Cyprus.
The festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.
Glocal Images International Competition Section:
A Strange Path (Brazil)
Directed by Guto Parente
Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)
Directed by Sofia Exarchou
Produced by Homemade Films
Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart
Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture
Dreaming & Dying (Singapore, Indonesia)
Directed by Hao Jiu Bu Jian
78 Days (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Inshallah a Boy (Jordan, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
Directed by Amjad al Rasheed
Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund
The Teacher (UK, Palestine, Qatar)
Directed by Farah Nabulsi
Five Shilling Nylon (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Siopahas
Produced by AMP Filmworks
Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus
Africa Star (Cyprus)
Directed by Adonis Florides
Produced by AMP Filmworks
Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture
Detached House (Cyprus, Greece)
Directed by Adonis Florides
Embryo Larva Butterfly (Cyprus, Greece)
Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou
Produced by AMP Filmworks
Coproduced by Graal
Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center, ERT, MEDIA Creative Europe