FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2024 Announces Lineup

NICOSIA: Eleven films including five majority or minority Cypriot coproductions have been selected for the Glocal Images International Competition Section of the 22nd edition of Cyprus Film Days . The most important film event in Cyprus is set to take place 12 – 20 April 2024.

The domestic films from the International Competition will, as usual, compete in the Cypriot Films Competition Section.

The Viewfinder section will present out of competition titles that stood up internationally, while Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will screen films for younger audiences.

The programme also includes a workshop about the use of AI in developing film projects, as well as a masterclass by Berlin-based movement director Marie Scherzer.

The 5th edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, the coproduction, training and networking platform of the festival, will be held 18 – 20 April 2024, and it will include two sections: The Meeting Point co-production forum and Cinema Talks (educational masterclasses, round tables and presentations by established industry professionals).

The screenings from Cyprus Film Days are hosted by Limassol’s Rialto Theatre and Nicosia’s Zena Palace, while the screenings from Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will take place this year at K-Cineplex at The Mall of Cyprus.

The festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

Glocal Images International Competition Section:

A Strange Path (Brazil)

Directed by Guto Parente

Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Exarchou

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart

Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture

Dreaming & Dying (Singapore, Indonesia)

Directed by Hao Jiu Bu Jian

78 Days (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Inshallah a Boy (Jordan, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Directed by Amjad al Rasheed

Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

The Teacher (UK, Palestine, Qatar)

Directed by Farah Nabulsi

Five Shilling Nylon (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Siopahas

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus

Africa Star (Cyprus)

Directed by Adonis Florides

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture

Detached House (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Adonis Florides

Embryo Larva Butterfly (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Coproduced by Graal

Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center, ERT, MEDIA Creative Europe