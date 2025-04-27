FNE at Cannes 2025: Cypriot Minority Coproduction Yes by Nadav Lapid in Cannes’ Quinzaine des Cinéastes

NICOSIA: The new film by Israeli director Nadav Lapid, Yes, has been added to Cannes’ Quinzaine des Cinéastes. The film is a French/Israeli/Cypriot/German coproduction with the Deputy Ministry of Culture Cyprus Cyprus and Invest Cyprus – Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency among its supporters.

Y., an Israeli jazz musician struggling to make ends meet, and his wife Jasmine, a dancer, sell their art, souls and bodies to the elite, and bring pleasure and consolation to a bleeding nation. Soon, Y. is given a mission of the highest importance: setting to music a new national anthem.

Ariel Bronz, Efrat Dor, Naama Preis and Alexey Serebryakov have the main parts.

France’s Les Films du Bal and Chi-Fou Mi Productions produced the film in coproduction with Bustan Films (Israel), AMP Filmworks (Janine Teerling and Marios Piperides, Cyprus), Komplizen Film (Germany) and Arte France Cinéma, with the participation of ZDF/Arte.

Les Films du Losange is handling international sales.

The 57th Quinzaine des Cinéastes will be held 14 – 24 May 2025.