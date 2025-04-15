FNE at Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2025: Winners of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days

LIMASSOL: The 6th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days , the coproduction, training and networking platform of the 23rd Cyprus Film Days International Festival , gave out four awards and one Special Mention.

This year, the event succeeded in bringing together in Limassol more than 150 film professionals from Cyprus and 20 countries from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, according to Head of Dot.on.the.Μap Industry Days, Danae Stylianou.

The jury consisted of producers Miloš Lochman (moloko film, Czech Republic), Katya Trichkova (Contrast Films, Bulgaria) and Denis Vaslin (VOLYA Films, the Netherlands).

Τhe Cyprus Film Days International Festival, which was held 4 – 12 April 2025, is an institutional event of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre.

The Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point co-production forum is implemented in partnership with Agora, Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The 6th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days was held in Limassol 10 – 12 April 2025.

Click HERE to see the winners of the 23rd Cyprus Film Days International Festival

WINNERS:

Cyprus Film Commission – Invest Cyprus Award:

Holiday (France, Lebanon)

Directed by Wissam Charaf

Produced by Charlotte Vincent, Katia Khazak, and Anne Reulat

EKKOMED Award:

The Color Green (Spain, Croatia)

Directed by Paloma Zapata

Produced by Mila Luengo

Coproduced by Sinisa Juricic

P.S. Movies and Stories Award:

My Name Is Lily (Cyprus)

Directed by Yianna Americanou

Produced by Stelana Kliris

Agora Networking Award:

I Am Afraid To Meet You Some Day (Egypt)

Directed by Khaled Mansour

Produced by Rasha Hosny

Special Mention:

Jo of Montreal (Jordan)

Directed by Ameen Nayfeh

Produced by Bassam Alasad

Click HERE for the press release.