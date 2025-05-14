FNE at Cannes 2025: Cypriot Cinema in Cannes

Cypriot Cinema Shines at Cannes 2025 with Productions and Co-Productions - Cyprus is set to stand out at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, with several Cypriot productions and international co-productions making their mark. Among the featured titles are Dodekameron/Motherwitch, YES, and Aisha Can’t Fly Away.

Additionally, on May 17, the documentary When the Swallows Are Silent, directed by Giorgos Avraam and Konstantinos Patsalides, will be shown at the historic Danaos cinema in Athens. The film was completed with financial and logistical support from the Deputy Ministry.

The Ministry underlined that these milestones underscore the significance of international cooperation and demonstrate the consistent advancement of Cypriot cinema, as evidenced by its growing presence at one of the world’s most prestigious cultural events.

Among the highlights is the Cypriot film Dodekameron/Motherwitch, directed by Minos Papas and produced by Konstantinos Nikiforou of Caretta Films. A joint production with North Macedonia and the United States, the film has earned a spot in the Cannes Frontières Buyers Market—an event held alongside the festival as part of the official Marché du Film.

Another film is YES, directed by Nadav Lapid. Backed by the Deputy Ministry of Culture and co-produced by Cypriot filmmaker Marios Piperides of AMP Filmworks, the film is slated to debut globally in the Cannes program Quinzaine des Cinéastes.

The Egyptian feature Aisha Can’t Fly Away, directed by Morad Mostafaa and Sawsan Yusuf, also has ties to Cyprus. It was originally introduced as a project at the 2022 edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, an industry event within the Cyprus Film Days International Festival. It has now been officially selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.