Copper Island Opens Postproduction Studio in Cyprus

LIMASSOL: International film company based in Cyprus, Copper Island has opened its new postproduction studio in Limassol.

The studio offers high-end services from editing and colour grading to sound production, Dolby 7.1 mixing, digital archiving and advanced data management.

The founder of Copper Island, Australian Matt Murphie, said at the opening that in the last two years, the company took part in over 10 film productions with a total budget of 100 m USD.

Cyprus Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou, who also attended the official opening, underlined the “highly attractive tax incentives”, which have brought “a significant influx of foreign investment in our country’s audiovisual industry”, according to Cyprus Mail.

Currently, Copper Island is involved in the local productions Apart from Her by Stelana Kliris and The Well by Marios Piperides and Jannine Teerling, produced by AMP Filmworks in partnership with Copper Island.

Apart from Her is produced by Meraki Films (Cyprus), Over the Fence Films (UK) and Atalante Productions (Greece) in partnership with Jupiter Peak Productions (USA) and Copper Island (Cyprus).

Copper Island was founded in 2023 having postpoduction, film production services, film financing, facilitation services, and project acquisition as special areas.