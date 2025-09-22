Cyprus Invests 3.3 m EUR in International Series and Films Promoting the Island

NICOSIA: Cyprus will subsidise international TV series and films that will promote Cyprus as a filming location as well as a tourist destination with 3.3 m EUR, through its Finance Ministry.

The measure is part of the Audiovisual Industry Promotion Plan, which was approved in August 2025 for a total of 25 m EUR available from 8 August 2025 to 30 July 2027.

The programme is aiming to increase Cyprus’ international recognition as a film production hub, attract foreign investment, and create new jobs in the national film industry.

Within this programme over 1.7 m EUR went to three versions of the show Roast on the Coast for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden; over 600,000 EUR for the production of the ninth season of the TV show Superstars; and over 1.5 m EUR for the second season of the drama series The Ex-Wife and for the crime drama Sisters in Crime, which is scheduled to premiere at the end of 2025.