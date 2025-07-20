PRODUCTION: Cypriot Director Christos Georgiou in Postproduction with Comedy Worthy

NICOSIA: Cypriot director/writer Christos Georgiou is currently in postproduction with his feature film Worthy / Axios, a Cypriot/Greek comedy supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture .

The story of the film starts with Elias, the local cemetery caretaker, who one night, as he disposes of the cemetery rubbish at a nearby dump site, discovers an icon of Saint Anastasia, which he believes to be weeping. Wanting to share his discovery, he puts the icon on display at the cemetery.

The film follows some of the stories of the people who visit the icon, as they try to realise the things they wish for, as well as the story of Elias as he tries to be worthy of the role he believes he has been assigned, as the icon’s chosen one.

The cast includes Makis Papadimitriou, Marina Argyridou, Andreas Basileiou, Andreas Tselepos, Lenia Sorokou, Marina Makri, Stela Fyrogeni, Ioanna Siafkali, Elena Kalinikou, among others.

“This quirky comedy triggered by the discovery of a ‘miraculous icon’ tells a story of universal appeal while at the same time very specific to the small Mediterranean island of Cyprus. All the characters have something to wish for, and in a playful and humorous manner the film indulges all of their wishes. The film looks at people’s need to wish for something and at the same time their own ability to make their wishes come true”, Christos Georgiou told FNE.

The film is produced by Lychnari Productions (Cyprus) and coproduced by KPG Entertainment (Greece), with support from the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Greek National Television (ERT). The producers are Christos Georgiou, Sotiria Marini and Costas Lambropoulos. The line producer is Marios Piperidis.

The total budget is 1 m EUR.

The film was shot in Cyprus in May - June 2025, and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Lychnari Productions (Cyprus)

Coproducer:

KPG Entertainment (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Christos Georgiou

Scriptwriter: Christos Georgiou

DoP: Yorgos Giannelis

Editor: Aliki Panagi

Production designer: Sosse Eskidjian

Composer: Kostantis Papakostantinou

Casting: Sotiria Marini

Cast: Makis Papadimitriou, Marina Argyridou, Andreas Basileiou, Andreas Tselepos, Lenia Sorokou, Marina Makri, Stela Fyrogeni, Ioanna Siafkali, Elena Kalinikou, Maria Konstantinou, Giorgos Kyriakou, Charis Kkolos, Panagiota Papapetrou, Pampos Charalambous, Penni Finiri, Antonis Katsaris, Basilis Charalambous, and the young Konstantinos Kapsalis