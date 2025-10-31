German/Cypriot All That’s Left of You Sold to Key Territories

All That’s Left of You by Cherien Dabis

NICOSIA: The Cologne-based sales agent The Match Factory has sold German/Cypriot coproduction All That’s Left of You to several territories including the USA. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

The film has been sold to Italy (Officine UBU), Spain (Karma Films), Benelux (September Film Distribution), Switzerland (trigon-film), Turkey (Bir Film), Latin America (Cine Canibal), Indonesia (PT Falcon), Tour de Force (Norway), Germany and Austria (X Verleih), France (Nour Films), and USA (Watermelon Pictures & Visibility Films). Negotiations for additional territories are underway.

Set against the backdrop of a Palestinian family saga, the film begins with a protest on the West Bank and journeys through generations of dispossession, displacement and moral reckoning.

Pallas Film, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Displaced Pictures and Nooraluna Productions produced the film in coproduction with AMP Filmworks and ZDF/Arte, with support from Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, in association with OSN+, Media City Qatar, Medan Productions, Baird Films, National Creative Industries Group, Ten X Group, Film Clinic and Doha Film Institute.

The film used the Cypriot cash rebate scheme. It was shot between November 2023 and October 2024 in Cyprus, Jordan, Greece and Palestine.

Since Sundance, All That’s Left of You has screened at various festivals winning audience awards in San Francisco, Sydney and Vallenciennes. Its next stop is at the 66th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (30 October – 9 November 2025).