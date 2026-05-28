First Bollywood Film Shot under Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency Scheme

NICOSIA: The romantic dramedy Ishqa will be the first Bollywood feature film to be shot, produced and postproduced in Cyprus under the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency Scheme .

The announcement was made in India at an event in the attendance of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and members of the local film industry.

The project, currently in the casting process, will be directed by Anjali Bhushan Mago, and produced by Yantra Films AVC Ltd in collaboration with Ray Films Cyprus as delegate producers, and Bulb Chamka as line producers.

The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (known as Invest Cyprus) offers highly competitive financial incentives for international film and television productions through its "Olivewood" incentive scheme, including up to 45% cash rebate.

Click HERE to find more about all the incentives.