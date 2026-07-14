Action Thriller Scorpion Starring Clive Owen Shoots in Cyprus and Bulgaria

NICOSIA: Mid-budget action thriller Scorpion directed by Richard Hughes, produced by Copper Island and starring Clive Owen had a few days of shooting in Cyprus at the beginning of July 2026 before relocating to Bulgaria till the end of the month.

Scorpion is produced and financed by the Cyprus-based Copper Island, and it is benefiting from the local incentives provided by the Cyprus Film Commission, according to Cyprus Mail.

In Bulgaria, the production through July 2026 is serviced by Nu Boyana Film Studios. The postproduction will be made back in Cyprus, at Copper Island.

The main cast of the film includes Alex Pettyfer, Reda Elazouar, Ronan Summers, and Jake Ryan.

Copper Island is involved in international projects, but also supports local projects including financing and creative development on Apart by Stelana Kliris, which is now seeking international distribution. The film was produced by Meraki Films (Cyprus), Over the Fence Films (UK) and Atalante Productions (Greece), in partnership with Jupiter Peak Productions (USA) and Copper Island (Cyprus).

Copper Island was also the coproducer for The Well by Mario Piperides, which was produced by AMP Filmworks and also coproduced by Tanweer Productions (Greece), and is currently in postproduction.