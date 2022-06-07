BOX OFFICE: Czech Films Dominate Top 20

PRAGUE: Up to nine Czech titles are on the list of the top 20 most popular films in Czech cinemas after the weekend of 2–5 June 2022. In Slovakia, two domestic titles and five Czech films were also placed in the top 20.

After the great audience success of the comedy Vyšehrad: Fylm by Martin Kopp and Jakub Štáfek, produced by Gangbang production, Czech distributors still manage to attract viewers to domestic films. Although the American blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick took the first place on the Czech and Slovak charts for the second week in a row, domestic productions are not far behind.

Another sequel to the successful TV comedy series Tri Tygři ve filmu: JACKPOT by Emil Křižka, produced by Mír production and Europeana production, is taking the second place in the Czech ranking. After the second weekend in cinemas it has 83,514 admissions and 529,658 EUR / 13,098,251 CZK gross profit.

Two titles which premiered in Czech and Slovak cinemas this weekend also made it to the top 10. Czech comedy Men´s Club / Pánský klub by Matěj Balcar, produced by Punk Film in coproduction with Demopictures, Divadlo Na Jezerce and Magiclab, took the fourth place on Czech charts and ranked sixth in Slovak cinemas on its opening weekend; while Slovak/Czech coproduction The Enchanted Cave / Zakliata jaskyňa by Mariana Čengel Solčanská, produced by ATTACK FILM and coproduced by RTVS, FilmWorx Studios, FLAMESITE and TV Nova, ranked fourth in Slovakia and sixth in Czech cinemas.