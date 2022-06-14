FESTIVALS: KVIFF Eastern Promises Announces Selected Projects

Projects from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Georgia, Estonia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, i.a. will be showcased in Works in Progress on 4 July 2022.
Works in Development – Feature Launch will showcase projects from Latvia, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria, among others, on the same day.
First Cut+ will present one Polish minority coproduction on 5 July 2022, while Macedonian, Latvian and Romanian minority coproductions are among the projects selected for Odesa International Film Festival Works in Progress (5 July 2022).
All the projects are competing for awards totalling 125,000 EUR.
Works in Progress 2022 Selected Projects:
Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Albert Hospodářský
Produced by nutprodukce
Coproduced by Punkchart films
Elephant / Słoń (Poland)
Directed by Kamil Krawczycki
Produced by Tongariro Releasing
Endless Summer Syndrome / Le syndrome de l'été infini (Turkey, France)
Directed by Kaveh Daneshmand
Machtat (Lebanon, Tunisia, France, Qatar)
Directed by Sonia Ben Slama
Part of Society (Georgia)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Produced by Artway Film
Self Portrait along the Borderline / Avtoportreti Zghvarze (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Dziapshipa
Produced by Sakdoc Film
The Burdened / Al Murhaqoon (Yemen, Sudan)
Directed by Amr Gamal
The Ice That Still Supports Us (Estonia, Lithuania)
Directed by Arko Okk
Produced by ACUBA FILM
Coproduced by Ketvirta versija
The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)
Directed by Veronika Lišková
Produced by Cinémotif Films
Coproduced by The Thousand Images, Peter Kerekes Film www.kerekesfilm.com
Windless / Bezvetrie (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Works in Development – Feature Launch 2022 Selected Projects:
All My Friends Soon Will Be Dead / Visi mani draugi drīz būs miruši (Latvia)
Directed by Armands Zacs
Produced by White Picture
Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)
Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
Produced by Before My Eyes
The First Week of August / Prvi tjedan u kolovozu (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Mojzeš
Produced by Castor Multimedia
A Flower Is Not a Flower / O floare nu e o floare (Romania)
Directed by Cristian Pascariu
Produced by Point Film
My Best Friend's Baby / Min bästa vans bebis (Sweden)
Directed by Sophie Vuković
My Name Is Lily (Cyprus)
Directed by Yianna Americanou
Produced by Meraki Films
Side by Side / Vedle sebe (Czech Republic)
Directed by Kilián Vrátník
Produced by Unit and Sofa Praha
Twentyseven / Dvadsaťsedem (Slovakia)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Produced by MPhilms www.mphilms.sk
You Better Be (Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdelena Ilieva, Jonathan Heidelberger
Produced by Little Wing Productions Ltd.
First Cut+ Works in Progress 2022 Selected Projects:
Charcoal (When My LIfe) / Carvão (Quando Minha Vida) (Brazil, Argentina)
Directed by Carolina Markowicz
Goldfish (United Kingdom, USA, India)
Directed by Pushan Kripalani
I Love You More (Kosovo, Albania)
Directed by Erblin Nushi
The Maiden (Canada, USA)
Directed by Graham Foy
Night Detour / Desvío de noche (Canada)
Directed by Ariane Falardeau St-Amour, Paul Chotel
Norwegian Dream (Norway, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Leiv Igor Devold
Produced by Spaett film
The Territory / Bölge (Turkey)
Directed by Mesut Keklik
Under the Naked Sky / Onder de blote hemel (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Lilian Sijbesma
Odesa International Film Festival Works in Progress 2022 Selected Projects:
Chrysanthemum Day / Svâto Xryzantem (Ukraine, North Macedonia)
Directed by Simon Mozgovyi
Company of Steel / Zalizna Sotnya (Ukraine, Latvia)
Directed by Yuliia Hontaruk
Produced by #Babylon'13
Coproduced by VFS Films
Demons / Demony (Ukraine)
Directed by Natalka Vorozhbyt
Diagnosis: Dissent / BožeViĺni (Ukraine)
Directed by Denys Tarasov
Do You Love Me? / Ty mene ĺubyš? (Ukraine)
Directed by Tonia Noyabrova
The Glass House / Dim za sklom (Ukraine, Romania)
Directed by Taras Dron
U Are the Universe / Ty – Kosmos (Ukraine)
Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov
When We Were 15 / Koly nam bulo 15 (Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Buryachkova
