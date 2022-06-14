FESTIVALS: KVIFF Eastern Promises Announces Selected Projects

KARLOVY VARY: A total of 35 projects have been selected for the Eastern Promises industry platform of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , whose 56th edition will take place 1-9 July 2022.

Projects from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Georgia, Estonia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, i.a. will be showcased in Works in Progress on 4 July 2022.

Works in Development – Feature Launch will showcase projects from Latvia, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria, among others, on the same day.

First Cut+ will present one Polish minority coproduction on 5 July 2022, while Macedonian, Latvian and Romanian minority coproductions are among the projects selected for Odesa International Film Festival Works in Progress (5 July 2022).

All the projects are competing for awards totalling 125,000 EUR.

Works in Progress 2022 Selected Projects:

Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Albert Hospodářský

Produced by nutprodukce

Coproduced by Punkchart films

Elephant / Słoń (Poland)

Directed by Kamil Krawczycki

Produced by Tongariro Releasing



Endless Summer Syndrome / Le syndrome de l'été infini (Turkey, France)

Directed by Kaveh Daneshmand

Machtat (Lebanon, Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Sonia Ben Slama



Part of Society (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Produced by Artway Film



Self Portrait along the Borderline / Avtoportreti Zghvarze (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Dziapshipa

Produced by Sakdoc Film



The Burdened / Al Murhaqoon (Yemen, Sudan)

Directed by Amr Gamal



The Ice That Still Supports Us (Estonia, Lithuania)

Directed by Arko Okk

Produced by ACUBA FILM

Coproduced by Ketvirta versija



The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)

Directed by Veronika Lišková

Produced by Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by The Thousand Images, Peter Kerekes Film www.kerekesfilm.com



Windless / Bezvetrie (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Works in Development – Feature Launch 2022 Selected Projects:

All My Friends Soon Will Be Dead / Visi mani draugi drīz būs miruši (Latvia)

Directed by Armands Zacs

Produced by White Picture



Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

Produced by Before My Eyes



The First Week of August / Prvi tjedan u kolovozu (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Mojzeš

Produced by Castor Multimedia



A Flower Is Not a Flower / O floare nu e o floare (Romania)

Directed by Cristian Pascariu

Produced by Point Film



My Best Friend's Baby / Min bästa vans bebis (Sweden)

Directed by Sophie Vuković



My Name Is Lily (Cyprus)

Directed by Yianna Americanou

Produced by Meraki Films



Side by Side / Vedle sebe (Czech Republic)

Directed by Kilián Vrátník

Produced by Unit and Sofa Praha



Twentyseven / Dvadsaťsedem (Slovakia)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Produced by MPhilms www.mphilms.sk



You Better Be (Bulgaria)

Directed by Magdelena Ilieva, Jonathan Heidelberger

Produced by Little Wing Productions Ltd.

First Cut+ Works in Progress 2022 Selected Projects:

Charcoal (When My LIfe) / Carvão (Quando Minha Vida) (Brazil, Argentina)

Directed by Carolina Markowicz



Goldfish (United Kingdom, USA, India)

Directed by Pushan Kripalani



I Love You More (Kosovo, Albania)

Directed by Erblin Nushi



The Maiden (Canada, USA)

Directed by Graham Foy



Night Detour / Desvío de noche (Canada)

Directed by Ariane Falardeau St-Amour, Paul Chotel

Norwegian Dream (Norway, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Leiv Igor Devold

Produced by Spaett film



The Territory / Bölge (Turkey)

Directed by Mesut Keklik



Under the Naked Sky / Onder de blote hemel (the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Lilian Sijbesma

Odesa International Film Festival Works in Progress 2022 Selected Projects:

Chrysanthemum Day / Svâto Xryzantem (Ukraine, North Macedonia)

Directed by Simon Mozgovyi



Company of Steel / Zalizna Sotnya (Ukraine, Latvia)

Directed by Yuliia Hontaruk

Produced by #Babylon'13

Coproduced by VFS Films



Demons / Demony (Ukraine)

Directed by Natalka Vorozhbyt



Diagnosis: Dissent / BožeViĺni (Ukraine)

Directed by Denys Tarasov



Do You Love Me? / Ty mene ĺubyš? (Ukraine)

Directed by Tonia Noyabrova



The Glass House / Dim za sklom (Ukraine, Romania)

Directed by Taras Dron



U Are the Universe / Ty – Kosmos (Ukraine)

Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov



When We Were 15 / Koly nam bulo 15 (Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Click HERE to see the press release.