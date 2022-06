KARLOVY VARY: The entire programme of the 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is now announced. The festival will take place from 1 to 9 July 2022.

The films will screen in the following sections: Crystal Globe Competition, Proxima Competition, Special Screenings, Horizons, Imagina, Future Frames: Generation NEXT of European Cinema, Pragueshorts at KVIFF, Midnight Screenings, Tribute to Eva Zaoralová, Tribute to Bolesav Polivka, Tribute to Zdeněk Liška, Out of the Past, People Next Door.

