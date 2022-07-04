Future Frames: Generation Next of European Cinema at Karlovy Vary IFF

KARLOVY VARY: Ten films from outstanding young European directors will be presented in the Future Frames programme organised by European Film Promotion and the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival .

This year the programme will have a hybrid formula including an industry focused online event and an on sight presentation at the festival, which runs from 1 to 9 July 2022.

The films come from Lithuania, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

Recommended by the EFP member organisations and selected by the artistic team of KVIFF, the ten film students and graduates from schools throughout Europe take part in a tailor made programme including training, networking and promotion, and also in an exclusive masterclass and industry meetings with festival programmers, world sales agents, producers, film funders and other important industry members.

EFP FUTURE FRAMES SELECTION 2022:

I Was Max (Lithuania)

Directed by Lukas Kacinauskas

Fruits and Vegetables (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Jankowski

Liquid Bread (Slovakia)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Vinland (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kuba

Lullaby (Austria)

Directed by Magdalena Chmielewska

If You Knew (Denmark)

Directed by Nikolai G.H. Johanssen

Carrier (Finland)

Directed by Max Ovaska

First Work, Then Play (Germany)

Directed by Brenda Lien

Winds of Springtime (Spain)

Directed by Carmen Pedrero

Catcave Hysteria (Sweden)

Directed by Angelika Abramovitch

