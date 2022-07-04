Future Frames: Generation Next of European Cinema at Karlovy Vary IFF

This year the programme will have a hybrid formula including an industry focused online event and an on sight presentation at the festival, which runs from 1 to 9 July 2022.
The films come from Lithuania, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Spain and Sweden.
Recommended by the EFP member organisations and selected by the artistic team of KVIFF, the ten film students and graduates from schools throughout Europe take part in a tailor made programme including training, networking and promotion, and also in an exclusive masterclass and industry meetings with festival programmers, world sales agents, producers, film funders and other important industry members.
EFP FUTURE FRAMES SELECTION 2022:
I Was Max (Lithuania)
Directed by Lukas Kacinauskas
Fruits and Vegetables (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Jankowski
Liquid Bread (Slovakia)
Directed by Alica Bednáriková
Vinland (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kuba
Lullaby (Austria)
Directed by Magdalena Chmielewska
If You Knew (Denmark)
Directed by Nikolai G.H. Johanssen
Carrier (Finland)
Directed by Max Ovaska
First Work, Then Play (Germany)
Directed by Brenda Lien
Winds of Springtime (Spain)
Directed by Carmen Pedrero
Catcave Hysteria (Sweden)
Directed by Angelika Abramovitch
Click HERE for more information.