FESTIVALS: Calls Open for Submissions to Ji.hlava Film Festival 2022

PRAGUE: The 26th Ji.hlava IDFF , which will take place 25-30 October 2022, has opened calls for feature-length and short films, animated and interactive documentaries. Until July 31 the festival is accepting rough cuts and films that have not had a festival world premiere yet.

The films premiered in Jihlava have a chance to be nominated for the European Film Academy Awards and the winners at the Ji.hlava IDFF are also eligible for Oscar® consideration in the Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature Subject categories.

Ji-hlava is also accepting submissions for its New Visions Forum and Market, which debuted last year. The festival accepts documentary films in both development and post-production, and also diverse audiovisual formats such as fiction with documentary aspects, hybrid, experimental, short films, docu and web series, cinema expanded projects, games with documentary aspects, and VR+AR+Live documentaries. The deadline is 22 August, check out the details HERE.