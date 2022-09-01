New Art House Cinema in Prague

PRAGUE: A new independent cinema Kino Balt has become operational in the historic centre of Prague, in a building from 1853.

The programme includes several cycles (Classic Cinema, Rum Cinema, You Do Not Have to Worry), but also blind-date screenings with free entrance and a surprise film for which the audience can pay a voluntary admission fee afterwards.

Under the slogan “What you can’t in another cinema”, Kino Balt allows film lovers to bring their dogs to the screenings, to order drinks during the screenings (free tapas with every drink), and it provides free entrance for children under 3 years of age.

The cinema is open to any cooperation with budding artists, animators and filmmakers.